Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 71-253 (28.1%)

LEE'S LOCK Let's Duet in the fifth

BEST BET Hissy Missy in the first

LONG SHOT Ike Wazowski in the ninth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

HISSY MISSY*** is stretching out to her best distance following two useful sprints, and she is taking a significant drop in class. DORITA'S HEART is taking a small drop in price following a sharp second-place sprint tuneup, which easily earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. LIL'S TURN raced competitively at a higher level last season at Woodbine, and she is a four-time winner on dirt.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Hissy Missy;Jordan;Hornsby;7-2

4 Dorita's Heart;Quinonez;Hewitt;2-1

3 Lil's Turn;Saez;McKnight;4-1

2 Silent Scarlet;Zimmerman;Moysey;9-2

7 Caged Bear;Michel;Jackson;8-1

1 Mumblebee;Cabrera;McKnight;6-1

5 Wicked Chocolate;Pusac;Loy;20-1

2 Purse $33,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

LEGALLY LUCKY** is dropping in the maiden claiming ranks for the first time, and she has earned the fastest Beyer figures and is wearing blinkers for the first time. WINDY BAY is another dropping out of maiden allowance racing for the first time, and the likely pacesetter picks up champion rider Joel Rosario. SWEET TRUFFLES has finished in the money in five of her past six races, and she has enough speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Legally Lucky;Arrieta;Calhoun;2-1

4 Windy Bay;Rosario;Ortiz;8-5

3 Sweet Truffles;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

6 Pout;Bejarano;Zito;8-1

7 Saenger Star;Gonzalez;Moysey;20-1

5 I Got a Name;Medellin;Morse;20-1

8 Reaux Bina;Bailey;Dixon;30-1

2 First Rate Romance;Rodriguez;Stuart;30-1

3 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $25,000

PISTOL OR SHOTGUN** has finished fifth in two stronger starter allowance races at the meeting, and he figures closer to the pace in a field with little early speed. ST ANDREWS finished second behind a sharp sprinter at this same level Dec. 17, and he was scratched Sunday in favor of today's race. VOBISCUM defeated bottom level maidens in front-running fashion, and he is a repeat candidate in a field with little opposing speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Pistol Or Shotgun;Juarez;Moysey;7-2

1 St Andrews;Castillo;Villafranco;4-1

5 Vobiscum;Gonzalez;Barkley;9-2

8 Rum 'n Tonic;Santana;Moysey;6-1

6 Touch Code;Garcia;Vance;6-1

4 Penetrator;Jordan;Jordan;10-1

2 Master of Arms;Bejarano;Moquett;5-1

9 Ottoman Empire;Asmussen;Asmussen;12-1

3 Bigtime Tegridy;Torres;Broberg;12-1

4 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

GOLDEN BANDIT*** has the best of connections, and the big class dropper may be on an easy early lead. UNCLE RAY is a three-time second-place finisher who is dropping in class after a fifth-place finish he likely needed. KING DOODLE was one-paced over a muddy track, but he is back in blinkers and figures a late threat at this lower maiden classification.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Golden Bandit;Rosario;Cox;8-5

10 Uncle Ray;Jordan;Loy;5-1

1 King Doodle;Asmussen;Asmussen;3-1

6 El Gemar;Torres;Broberg;7-2

3 Peripatetic;Castillo;Litfin;15-1

4 Mendelssohn Joy;Pusac;Litfin;20-1

2 Moon Over Dubai;Eramia;Peitz;20-1

5 All in Good Time;Cabrera;Martin;30-1

8 Howl Yeah;Santana;Wilson;30-1

7 Mattfoleyvanman;Bejarano;Moquett;30-1

11 Pikachu;Medellin;Milligan;30-1

5 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

LET'S DUET**** was beaten a diminishing neck while seven lengths clear of third as a post-time favorite Jan. 28. She is a consistent filly and keeps a leading rider. BRITTLE AND YOO has won three of her four races on dirt, and she ships from Turfway following a second-place finish at this condition. COASTAL CHARM was caught in the final yards by the top selection last fall at Churchill, and she looms a threat if fit following a freshening.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Let's Duet;Arrieta;McPeek;7-5

7 Brittle and Yoo;Bejarano;Hess;9-2

5 Coastal Charm;Baze;Hobby;7-2

1 Squillions;Torres;Broberg;5-1

8 Lady Commander;Court;Fires;10-1

4 Aaliyah Ezri;Saez;DiVito;12-1

3 Chillaxification;Juarez;Stewart;20-1

6 I Feel the Need;Bailey;McBride;20-1

2 Byzantine;Garcia;Morse;20-1

6 Purse $51,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $40,000

RED KNOBS*** was the easiest of winners at this claiming price only two races back at Churchill, and he is dropping in class on the heels of a third-place allowance finish. SILK TRADE is dropping to the lowest price of his career for red-hot connections, and he may lead these past every pole. ALVAARO was beaten only a nose in a sharp sprint tuneup, and the consistent gelding has proven two turn ability.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Red Knobs;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

4 Silk Trade;Santana;Casse;7-2

10 Alvaaro;Zimmerman;Diodoro;6-1

9 Silver Dust;Saez;Vance;9-2

1 Lord Dragon;Bejarano;Moquett;5-1

5 Shadow Matter;Asmussen;Asmussen;10-1

2 Two by Two;Rosario;Ortiz;12-1

3 Windcracker;Arrieta;Compton;20-1

6 Mojo Man;Bowen;DiVito;30-1

7 Jerry's Eighty;Cabrera;Smith;30-1

7 Purse $29,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

MINT** won a key maiden race just two starts back at Churchill, and he was claimed as a beaten favorite last time out at Turfway Park by high percentage trainer Brad Cox. MIDNIGHT MAJESTY broke his maiden at Del Mar before breaking poorly as a beaten favorite last month at Oaklawn. He has route experience and should rebound. FAMILY TRADITION overcame a poor start to rally in a maiden breaking sprint victory, and he is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Mint;Rosario;Cox;3-1

4 Midnight Majesty;Santana;Miller;7-2

2 Family Tradition;Castillo;Sharp;8-1

3 Mystifier;Saez;Rosin;9-2

9 Quick to Blame;Torres;Diodoro;5-1

10 Conspiracy Fact;Arrieta;Compton;10-1

5 Schmooze;Asmussen;Asmussen;12-1

6 Paid in Full;Bailey;Hartlage;15-1

7 Rounder;De La Cruz;Van Berg;12-1

8 Namesake;Bowen;Swearingen;30-1

1 Quality Run;Pusac;Martin;30-1

8 Purse $108,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

EDGE TO EDGE** finally caught a fast track and responded with an authoritative allowance victory, and he drew an ideal post for a sprinter with speed. C Z ROCKET is certainly the class of the field with earnings of nearly $2 million, and he exits a runner-up finish in the Breeders' Cup Sprint. NECKER ISLAND is a multiple stake winning sprinter who owns Beyer figures that are competitive, and he is working smartly for his return from a layoff.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Edge to Edge;Arrieta;Hartman;3-1

4 C Z Rocket;Santana;Miller;7-5

1 Necker Island;Juarez;Hartman;7-2

7 Heart Rhythm;Bejarano;Ortiz;9-2

5 Morello;Rosario;Asmussen;10-1

2 Rotknee;Torres;Maker;12-1

3 Sky and Sand;Castillo;Asmussen;20-1

9 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

IKE WAZOWSKI** has a winning pedigree for a state-bred maiden, and he brings a series of encouraging works up to his debut. THIRD WATCH rallied through traffic in a deceptive fifth-place debut, and he drew an improved post and should benefit from the racing experience. CHUPAPI MUNYAYO broke a tad slow in a late-running third-place debut, and winning connections have him spotted to contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Ike Wazowski;Jordan;Green;12-1

12 Third Watch;Rosario;Cox;8-5

6 Chupapi Munyayo;Bejarano;Moquett;3-1

9 Ready Shoes;Santana;Wilson;7-2

5 Lake Hamilton;Torres;Broberg;10-1

1 Cadillac Cowboy;Arrieta;Sharp;12-1

2 Empyreal Shadow;Cabrera;Villafranco;30-1

4 Traffic Boss;Medellin;Milligan;30-1

13 Wicked Prince;Gonzalez;Chleborad;20-1

14 Four Dice;Medellin;Soto;20-1

10 Madmartigan;Bowen;Witt;20-1

8 K J's Legacy;Castillo;Garcia;30-1

3 Outlaw Run;Harr;Cline;30-1

11 Rudiano;Pusac;Loy;50-1