RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Idle Fort Smith Northside prepares for critcial final week of 6A-West play

Fort Smith Northside has the open date in the 9-team 6A-West tonight but welcomes Bentonville to Northside Arena for a pair of important games in the conference standings.

The Grizzlies (17-10, 7-7) have secured a berth in the Class 6A state tournament. They are currently sixth in the conference but can move up possibly to third with wins in their final two games next week.

It starts with Bentonville (19-7, 9-5) on Tuesday.

Bentonville is led by Jaylen Lee, a Fort Smith native, who is very familiar with the Grizzlies.

"I grew up in Fort Smith," Lee said. "I worked out with Isaiah Joe, Tevin Brewer and Tre Norwood. That did a lot in teaching me to grow up and how they did the right things. I can finally say it paid off as I moved up there. That's where a lot of my leadership comes from."

Lee's father, Jerry Lee Jr., led the Grizzlies in scoring his senior year in 1996, averaging 16.1 points per game in conference play and guiding them into the state tournament, finishing 21-9. He scored a season-high 28 in a win over Russellville.

"I just wanted to beat his scoring record," Jaylin Lee said.

Lee's mother, Amanda Lewis, started on state championship teams at Fort Smith Southside in 1996 and 1998 under Merrill Mankin. As a sophomore in the 1996 championship 54-40 win over Bryant, Lewis was 6-of-7 shooting and finished with 12 points.

"My mom, she was a two-time state champion," Lee said. "She rubs it in my face."

When Northside returned to the 6A-West this season, Lee saw the schedule and knew he'd be playing at Northside in the new arena.

"I saw where we play them," Lee said. "I was really excited for that."

Tuesday's home game against Bentonville starts the week for the Grizzlies, who finish the regular season at Springdale next Friday.

"It's a big week," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said. "We beat [Rogers] Heritage on Tuesday and that got us in. Now, we're just jockeying for position. I told them, whatever position they want but we need to get us a signature win before we go into the state tournament with either one of them or both of them."

Northside has won three of its past four, including the 63-52 win against Rogers Heritage on Tuesday.

"Defensively, we're there," Burnett said. "Our offensive game sometimes is there and sometimes it's there a quarter and sometimes it's there a couple of minutes. We just haven't put it together. Once we put it together, I feel like we can compete with anybody."

The Lady Bears (21-4, 12-2) also face a big week, first against Bentonville (22-6, 11-3).

The Lady Tigers handed Northside one of its two conference defeats with Bentonville winning 51-38 a month ago.

The Lady Bears then finish the regular season at Springdale, which has wrapped up a state tournament berth but can move up with three games left.

VAN BUREN

Pointers streaking

The Pointers have won three straight 5A-West games and have played themselves near the top of the conference standings.

"I think we're trending in the right direction," Van Buren Coach Brad Autry said. "Our guys have shown a lot of confidence and consistency in who we are. We've really emphasized let's be who we are and be that night in and night out. They've done a really good job of doing that. I like where we're headed. We've got to keep it rolling."

Friday, Van Buren (16-11, 7-4) welcomes Harrison (18-8, 8-3) to Clair Bates Arena for a battle between two of the three teams in the conference. Siloam Springs (17-8, 9-2) remained atop the standings with a 47-39 win at Greenwood that had to be completed Wednesday after a power outage in the third quarter Tuesday night.

Van Buren and Harrison are coming off emotional wins.

The Pointers are coming off a 69-46 win at Alma to sweep the season series over their Crawford County rivals. Glavine McDonald scored 20 points, Jaxon Cazzell scored 18, and Conner Myers added 14.

Harrison held on to beat Greenbrier 59-58 after leading 45-38 after three quarters.

Van Buren finishes at Siloam Springs and back at home against Russellville.

"Harrison is really dangerous," Autry said. "They have a lot of kids that can shoot and score the ball. It's going to be for sure a test, one that we've got to win. It be nice to win out, we've got to go to Siloam Springs and then play Russellville, who we are really close to in the standings. We've got a three-game stretch that will determine out post-season opportunities. I think we're up for it. The guys are excited. Let's go out and battle and let the chips fall where they might."

FS SOUTHSIDE

Mavericks host leaders

The Mavericks host conference-leading Bentonville West tonight.

The Wolverines (23-3, 12-2) hold a one-game lead ahead of Springdale Har-Ber in the loss column.

West is coming off a 67-62 loss at Fayetteville.

Tucker Anderson leads the 6A-West in scoring with an average of 23.2 points per conference game. He scored 23 against Southside in early January in the first meeting, which West won, 72-40. Anderson's scoring accounts for 41.1 percent of the Wolverines' nightly offensive production.

Anderson has scored 1,232 points in his career. The 6-8 forward signed in November to play at the University of Central Arkansas.