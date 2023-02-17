BOYS

BOONEVILLE 64, PARIS 54 Colter Fisher scored 20 points as Booneville (15-7) knocked off the Eagles in their home gym during the 3A-4 Conference tournament. Jace Washburn added 13 points, and Christopher Johnson totaled 10 points for the Bearcats. Aiden Carter also had nine points for Booneville. Mason Bradley supplied 14 points, while Sam Muldrow and Kort Tencleve both had 11 points for Paris (17-9).

CARLISLE 64, BARTON 52 Kaidon Clingmon delivered 23 points and three assists to catapult Carlisle (14-15) in the 2A-6 Conference tournament semifinals in front of its home crowd. David Hayes had 23 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists for the Bison.

CONCORD 75, WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 69 Eli Tate's 21 points helped send Concord (25-8) to the final of the 1A-2 Conference tournament at Viola. Jacob Carlton had 27 points for West Side Greers Ferry (21-8), which had beaten the Pirates twice this season before losing Thursday.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 116, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 114, 4OT It took four overtime periods before Episcopal Collegiate (23-5) outlasted the Jaguars in the semifinals of the 3A-6 Conference tournament at Pangburn. Kellen Robinson scored 46 points, and Elijah Mason added 31 points for the Wildcats, who beat their league foes for the third time this season. Brolan Griffeth had 14 points, and Grant Gary followed with 11 points for Episcopal Collegiate.

FARMINGTON 89, BERRYVILLE 42 Layne Taylor finished with 34 points and five assists to direct Farmington (30-0) to the final of the 4A-1 Conference tournament at Berryville. Caleb Blakely had 12 points and six assists, while both Jaxon Berry and Sam Kirkman contributed 10 points for the Cardinals.

MAMMOTH SPRING 74, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 58 Gavin Boddie's 23 points boosted host Mammoth Spring (21-15) to the championship game of the 1A-3 Conference tournament. Nathaneal Rogers had 13 points, Blake Rogers scored 11 points and Caleb Michaels collected 10 points for the Bears.

MARSHALL 59, CEDAR RIDGE 58 Jesse Ragland and Payton Depriest each scored 17 points for Marshall (23-6), which moved to the championship game of the 2A-2 Conference tournament at White County Central by beating the Timberwolves for the third time this season. Caden Griffin had 19 points for Cedar Ridge (15-9). Kyle Province supplied 12 points and Easton Griffin finished with 11 points.

RECTOR 56, EARLE 52 Cooper Rabjohn had 29 points as Rector (22-4) slipped past the Bulldogs and advanced to the championship game of the 2A-3 Conference tournament at Riverside. Kameron Jones had 21 points for the Cougars.

SHIRLEY 66, CALICO ROCK 32 Hogan Little made six three-pointers and finished with 26 points to send Shirley (28-5) into the final of the 1A-2 Conference tournament at Viola. Arick Newell had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils. Riley Whiteaker scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds for Calico Rock (19-14).

SLOAN-HENDRIX 56, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 50 A 21-point effort from Braden Cox steered Sloan-Hendrix (29-3) to the final of the 2A-2 Conference tournament at White County Central. Harper Rorex gathered 13 points for the Greyhounds. Connor Riddle and Jackson Thorn scored 13 points apiece for South Side Bee Branch (16-17). Haze Hulse also had 10 points.

GIRLS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 45, PANGBURN 33 Laney Marsh led the way with 15 points as Episcopal Collegiate (25-3) managed to hold off the host team in the semifinals of the 3A-6 Conference tournament. Elois Moore had 10 points for the Lady Wildcats.

FARMINGTON 64, PRAIRIE GROVE 29 A quick start enabled Farmington (29-1) to build a big lead and coast past the Lady Tigers in the semifinals of the 4A-1 Conference tournament at Berryville. Jenna Lawrence scored 24 points for the Lady Cardinals, who led 23-9 after the first quarter and 41-14 at halftime. Marin Adams scored 13 points, and Reese Shirey and Kaycee McCumber added nine points each for Farmington.

MAMMOTH SPRING 75, ARMOREL 27 Brynn Washam and Tay Davis both scored 20 points to lead Mammoth Spring (30-4) to the title game of the 1A-3 Conference tournament on its home floor. The Lady Bears will face Marked Tree in the final.

MARSHALL 62, QUITMAN 60 Sarah Baysinger notched 27 points, including seven three-pointers, in a two-point victory for Marshall (15-10) during the semifinals of the 2A-2 Conference tournament at White County Central. Audrey Blair scored 13 points and Makaela Blair chipped in with 11 points for the Lady Bobcats. Silver Mulliniks' 22 points led Quitman (18-6). Cailyn Sullivan added 13 points.

MILLS 59, WARREN 28 Jordan Gregory sliced her way to 25 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals for Mills (11-18, 7-7 4A-8). Jeneva Gregory finished with 16 points and five steals for the Lady Comets.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 57, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 37 Dessie McCarty logged 25 points in leading Mount Vernon-Enola (31-4) over the Lady Hornets in the 2A-2 Conference tournament semifinals at White County Central. Alyssa Gilbert had 12 points, and A.J. Person scored nine points for the Lady Warhawks. Emily Walley scored 19 points for South Side Bee Branch (18-17).

NORFORK 58, CONCORD 28 Jordan Rasmussen buried five three-pointers and scored 17 points for defending Class 1A champion Norfork (26-6) as it clinched a spot in the 1A-2 Conference final. Keely Blanchard had 16 points and seven steals, while Kiley Alman added 10 points for the Lady Panthers. Liza Shaddy contributed 6 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals as well for Norfork.

PARIS 57, BOONEVILLE 46 Jayden Wells and Annabelle Perry both had 17 points as host Paris (18-11) defeated the Lady Bearcats in the semifinals of the 3A-4 Conference tournament. Brailey Forst scored 15 points for the Lady Eagles. Leigh Swint had 13 points and Carah Miller ended with 11 points for Booneville (17-6), which will be a three seed in next week's regional.

RURAL SPECIAL 55, VIOLA 45 Rayleigh Turner churned out 18 points and five assists in leading Rural Special (16-15) past the home team in the semifinals of the 1A-2 Conference tournament. Kylan Stevens tacked on 16 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Rebels. A.J. McCandlis had 20 points and eight rebounds for Viola (21-8).

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

FOUNTAIN LAKE 50, WALDRON 38 Colby Lambert had 18 points for Fountain Lake (20-7), which used a strong second half to pull away and advance to the semifinals of the 4A-4 Conference tournament at Pottsville. Dedric Blocker scored 16 points, and Dillon Dettmering had 10 points in the win for the Cobras.

MELBOURNE 47, WALNUT RIDGE 45 Grant Wren clawed his way to 18 points to put Melbourne (16-10) into the 3A-2 Conference tournament semifinals at Cave City. Brennon Burch and Jaxon Sanders both came through with 10 points for the Bearkatz, who will play Newport today.

GIRLS

BIGELOW 63, ENGLAND 52 Aubrey Evans was efficient with 20 points and 18 rebounds as Bigelow (21-5) took down the host team in the semifinals of the 2A-5 Conference tournament. Bella Johnson scored 19 points, and Myra Willingham had 12 points for the Lady Panthers.