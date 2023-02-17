SEARK hopeful has big dreams for teams

Chad Kline made it clear: He wants Southeast Arkansas College to compete for a championship in its first year of athletic competition.

"That may be a lofty goal," the final candidate for the college's athletic director and dean of students said Thursday during a public forum. "But after seeing the facilities, after hearing [college President Steven] Bloomberg and what he has talked about ... I'm not saying a national championship in the first year, I'm saying a Region 2 championship. I know the teams that are in the league. I think the resources here are on par if not better, and I have a ton of faith in my ability to hire someone that can field a team quickly that will compete for championships and make us proud. That's no guarantee, but that's an expectation."

Listening to Bloomberg about the brand new position -- in which the successful candidate will be responsible for rolling out baseball, softball and e-sports next school year -- drew Kline's interest.

"I think his vision for athletics, when he showed me the athletic village and he showed me the baseball, basketball and softball facilities -- he wants to win, he wants to do it with class and that's exactly what I'm all about," Kline, 42, said. "And just being the first guy, the inaugural AD, I think it all falls on my shoulders. If it succeeds, I get the credit. If it fails, I take the blame. I'm always up for a challenge. I'd love the opportunity."

And Pine Bluff as a junior college town has the resources to support a winning program, he added.

Kline was the third and final candidate to be invited to SEARK for on-campus interviews with Bloomberg and other members of the college community this week. Former National Park College Coach and AD Jason Hudnell visited Tuesday, and former University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff staffer and University of Arkansas at Monticello assistant AD Ka'Lisa Stanfield came Wednesday.

Winning is not all that Kline wants the soon-to-be Sharks to do. Kline prioritizes graduation and retention of student-athletes above winning, which he wants teams to do with integrity.

In doing so, Kline touts 4 hours of study hall per week for students in their first semester, lowering or increasing that time based on their academic performance for the next semester, as well as bi-weekly checks of their progress in each class.

"I've learned sitting on that bench next to me is a wake-up call for a lot of those guys," Kline said. "Seeing those guys with their head coaches and assistant coaches and having spreadsheets for every one of their classes, they know how much it means to us for them to graduate. We put graduation and retention above winning. That's more important."

Kline has put this philosophy to use most recently at Dyersburg (Tenn.) State Community College. He was AD and head men's basketball coach there, going 46-13 and winning a Tennessee Community College Athletic Association title in 2021. Before then, the Kansas native was head coach at Arkansas Tech University, going 96-79 in four seasons, and leading Frank Phillips College in the Texas panhandle to a 90-60 mark from 2005-10, winning a Western Junior College Athletic Association title in 2007.

Academically, his student-athletes at Dyersburg excelled as well. He estimated the graduation rate among them during his stay was 71%, well up from the previous rate of 50% but short of his 75% goal.

He holds an associate degree from Barton County (Kansas) Community College, a bachelor's degree from Fort Hays (Kansas) State University and master's degree from Arkansas Tech. He also played collegiately at Emporia (Kansas) State University.

The next step for Bloomberg is to meet with the interview committee today and conducting reference checks next week before naming a lone finalist.

"We'll start to negotiate start times. We'll do our in-depth background checks on them, but now we're at the point where we're going through all the information we've learned this week, and it's going to take us about a week to get through that," Bloomberg said. "I would say by this time next week, we'll be able to name a finalist."

Those that attended the public forums were also invited to give their feedback on each candidate. That, along with input from the interview committee and Bloomberg's cabinet, will factor into Bloomberg's decision.

"It's a very inclusive process because we need to make sure we hire the right person," he said.