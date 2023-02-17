The nation in brief: Shooting suspect’s dad pleads innocent

Shooting suspect's dad pleads innocent

CHICAGO -- The father of a man charged with fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago pleaded innocent Thursday to charges that he helped his son obtain a gun license three years before the attack.

Robert Crimo Jr.'s plea at a county courthouse in Waukegan, north of Highland Park where the shooting happened last year, came a day after a grand jury indicted the 58-year-old on seven counts of reckless conduct -- one count for each person killed.

Each count carries a maximum 3-year prison term.

Crimo, who is free on bail, sat at a defense table during his brief arraignment, occasionally nodding as Judge George Strickland spoke and read the indictment, which names each victim. The next court date was set for April 4.

Prosecutors have said the father helped his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a gun license even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

Robert Crimo Jr. was arrested in December. The longtime resident and well-known figure in Highland Park was released on $50,000 bond.

In a brief statement released by his office Wednesday, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said the grand jury agreed the case against the father should move forward.

"Parents who help their kids get weapons of war are morally and legally responsible when those kids hurt others with those weapons," Rinehart said.

George Gomez, the father's Chicago-area attorney, has called the accusations "baseless and unprecedented."

FBI searches university in Biden probe

WASHINGTON -- The FBI searched the University of Delaware for classified documents in recent weeks as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden.

The search was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The person would not say whether anything was found.

A Justice Department special counsel is investigating how classified documents from Biden's time as vice president and senator came to wind up in his home and former office -- and whether any mishandling involved criminal intent or was unintentional.

Biden's personal lawyers disclosed in January that a small batch of documents with classified markings had been found weeks earlier in his former Washington office, and they have since allowed FBI searches of multiple properties.

The university is Biden's alma mater. In 2011, he donated his records from his 36 years in the U.S. Senate to the school. The documents arrived June 6, 2012, according to the university, which released photos of the numbered boxes being unloaded at the university alongside blue and gold balloons.

Under the terms of Biden's gift, the records are to remain sealed until two years after he retires from public life.

Biden's Senate records would not be covered by the presidential records act, though prohibitions on mishandling classified information would still apply.

Officers suspended in Memphis arrest

MEMPHIS -- Two sheriff's deputies who have been suspended for five days for their role in the arrest of Tyre Nichols failed to keep their body cameras activated after they went to the site where Nichols had been beaten by five Memphis police officers, officials said late Wednesday.

Shelby County sheriff's office deputies Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers violated multiple policies after they reported to the location of Nichols' violent arrest Jan. 7, Sheriff Floyd Bonner said.

Nichols had fled a traffic stop but was caught near his home by officers who punched him, kicked him and hit him with a baton, police video footage and other documents showed.

Video released by the city showed several law enforcement officers standing around as Nichols struggled with serious injuries while he sat on the ground, propped up against a police car. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance that left 27 minutes after emergency medical technicians arrived, authorities have said.

Nichols died at a hospital Jan. 10. Five Memphis officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. One other officer has been fired but not charged criminally.

Louisiana drops hurricane grant suits

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana is dropping lawsuits against thousands of homeowners accused of misspending grants to elevate their homes after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

About 32,000 homeowners received elevation grants, typically $30,000 each, on the promise they would raise their houses to prevent flooding. But some said they had been told they could use the money for repairs, according to an investigation by The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, WWL-TV and ProPublica.

The state had sued about 3,500 homeowners seeking repayment of $103 million.

However, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter announced Thursday that those lawsuits would be dropped, the newspaper reported.



