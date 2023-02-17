Springdale man being held as accomplice to attempted capital murder





FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man is being held as an accomplice to attempted capital murder in connection with a Feb. 6 shooting incident.

Johnny Pineda, 19, of 1451 Leesburg Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant in connection with being an accomplice to attempted capital murder and aggravated assault on a family or household member. He was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

According to information filed in Washington County Circuit Court, accomplice to attempted capital murder is a Class Y felony and aggravated assault on a family or household member is a Class D felony. In Arkansas, Class Y felonies carry possible sentences of from 10 to 40 years in prison or life in prison. Class D felonies carry penalties of up to six years in prison.

According to information from Circuit Court filings, Pineda was arrested in connection with an incident in which "he aided another person, who acted with premeditation and deliberation, in firing approximately 13 rounds towards the victim, which constituted a substantial step in a course of conduct intended to culminate in the commission of Capital Murder." Also according to court records, Pineda displayed a firearm in a manner creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to a family or household member.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said he couldn't release any reports or affidavits connected to the case because the victim is a minor.

Durrett did say the victim, a young woman, was a passenger in Pineda's vehicle. According to Durrett, Pineda at some point picked up another woman, identified as Israeli Cardenas. Cardenas began attacking the other woman and Pineda pulled the car over and ordered the woman to get out.

The woman told police when she got out of the car she saw Pineda grab a gun and she began running, Durrett said. The woman told police she heard several shots being fired and heard Pineda tell Cardenas he expected her to shoot the victim.

Cardenas was later arrested and during an interview told police she had fired a shot toward the woman and Pineda fired several shots, according to Durrett.

Cardenas, 23, of 99 A Vale St. in Springdale, was booked into the jail Feb. 7 in connection with battery. She was released Feb. 8 on $50,000 bond.



