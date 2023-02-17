



FOOTBALL

SEC Media Days lineup released

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and three Razorbacks are scheduled to appear on the third day of SEC Media Days this summer in Nashville, Tenn.

The SEC released the roster of teams Thursday for the annual event, scheduled for July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville. The annual gathering of SEC coaches and a vast media contingent will be a first for Nashville. All except for two of the previous events have been held in Birmingham, Ala., home of the SEC offices, with Atlanta hosting in 2018 and 2022.

Commissioner Greg Sankey has said the event will start moving around inside the SEC "footprint" in the coming years.

Arkansas will appear July 19 along with Alabama, Florida and Kentucky. The event will open with the annual address from Sankey, followed by LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M on Monday, July 17. The second day will feature Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, and the final day will have Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The only new coaches on this year's roster are Auburn's Hugh Freeze, who attended six media days as head coach at Ole Miss, and Mississippi State's Zach Arnett, who took over soon after the passing of Mike Leach on Dec. 12.

-- Tom Murphy

Jonesboro's Coleman resigns

The largest school in Northeast Arkansas is on the hunt for a head football coach for the first time in 15 years as Randy Coleman resigned Thursday night.

The Golden Hurricane went 113-59 during Coleman's tenure, dating to 2008. Jonesboro went 3-8 in 2022 during the school's first season in Class 7A.

Coleman will join the Jonesboro School District as its Coordinator of Student Services.

-- Sam Lane

BASKETBALL

Henderson State men win in rout

Henderson State University (12-13, 9-10 Great American Conference shot 53.8% from the floor Thursday, including 57.9% in the second half, to beat Southeastern Oklahoma State 106-72 at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies outrebounded the Savage Storm 54-37 and outscored them 42-30 in the lane. Henderson State also shot 45.8% from the three-point line and turned 10 Southeastern turnovers into 13 points. The Reddies scored 24 fast break points and got 56 points off the bench.

Franck Kamgain led HSU with 19 points, while Ziyon Patterson added 17 off the bench and KJ Stewart poured in 16. Aaron Jacob scored 18 points off the bench to lead Southeastern.

In other men's Great American Conference games Thursday, LaQuan Butler scored a game-high 29 points for Ouachita Baptist University (10-13, 8-11) and Ma'Darius Hobson added 12 in a 72-64 loss to East Central (Okla.) (15-10, 10-9) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. ... Taylor Currie scored 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor while hitting 11 of 12 free throws for Harding University (6-19, 2-17) in a 75-67 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State (12-13, 8-11) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. ... Taelon Peter scored a game-high 29 points to lead four Arkansas Tech University (13-12, 11-8) players with 10 or more points in an 88-79 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (11-12, 7-12) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. Isaac Jackson scored 22 points to lead all scorers and Cole Anderson poured in 21 for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (11-14, 7-12) in an 82-64 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (12-13, 9-10) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. ... Gregory Hammond led Southern Arkansas University (17-8, 13-6) with 17 points, LaTreavin Black had 12 and Carel Ray added 10 in a 66-57 loss to Southern Nazarene (22-3, 18-1) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

UAFS men win at home

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith shot 58.3% from the floor in the first half, building a 10-point halftime lead in a 70-56 victory over Western New Mexico on Thursday at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

The Lions outrebounded the Mustangs 32-24 despite being outscored in the lane 38-30. UAFS turned 11 Western New Mexico turnovers into 14 points and got 23 points off the bench.

Payton Brown led the way for the Lions, scoring 14 points. David Ekezie added 13 points for UAFS and Jaxon Ingram chipped in with 12 off the bench. Tony Avalos led the Mustangs with 12 points.

Hawley leads Harding women to victory

Sage Hawley had game highs of 23 points and 14 rebounds, including 12 on the defensive glass, to lead Harding University (20-6, 16-3 Great American Conference) to a 68-48 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State (7-17, 7-12) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy on Thursday.

The Bisons jumped ahead early, leading 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and 36-18 at halftime. They shot 48.3% from the floor, including 4 of 7 three-pointers, while outrebounding the Bulldogs 50-28 and outscoring them 44-20 in the lane.

Aubrey Isbell had 14 points for Harding, while Rory Geer and Harley Harbour added 10 each. Morgan Smith led Southwestern with 10 points.

In other Great American Conference women's games Thursday, Cyarah Kensmil scored 14 points for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (9-16, 6-13) in a 55-50 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (14-11, 10-9) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. ... Northwestern Oklahoma State (11-12, 7-12) outscored Arkansas Tech University 28-17 in the fourth quarter to pull away for an 80-68 victory at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. Jalei Oglesby led the Golden Suns (13-10, 11-8) with 24 points and Kaley Shipman added 18. ... Makayla Miller scored a game-high 18 points to lead four Ouachita Baptist University (11-12, 8-11) players with 10 or more points in a 79-54 victory over East Central (Okla.) (10-13, 7-12) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. ... Ashley Farrar led all scorers with 21 points and Gracie Raby chipped in with 13 for Henderson State University (15-10, 12-7) in a 68-59 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State (7-17, 5-14) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. ... Kylie Warren had 12 points and Jessica Jones added 11 for Southern Arkansas University (11-14, 7-12) in a 92-71 loss to Southern Nazarene (21-4, 18-1) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

Strong third quarter guides UAFS women

Already leading 35-26 at halftime, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (9-17, 7-13 Lone Star Conference) outscored Western New Mexico 27-10 in the third quarter of a 74-52 victory at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

The Lions shot 58.8% from the floor in the third quarter, including 4 of 6 three-pointers, and hit all three free throws they attempted in the quarter. They finished shooting 44.4% from the floor for the game while holding a 48-37 rebounding advantage and a 36-28 scoring advantage in the lane.

Aaliyah Prince led all scorers with 17 points for UAFS. Hannah Boyett had 16 for the Lions and Riley Hayes added 11.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services





Franck Kamgain





