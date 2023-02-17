State traffic accidents leave 3 people dead

Three people were killed and another injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from police.

Aaron Pulliuam, 44, of West Memphis, was killed around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday when the 2017 Suzuki he was riding in the 700 block of South Avalon Street in West Memphis crossed all lanes of traffic and hit a curb, according to a report from police in that city.

The Suzuki overturned and slid on its left side to a stop. The report indicates Pulliuam was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis but died from his injuries.

A police lieutenant investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Britney Duvall, 31, of Hector, was walking in the southbound lane of Arkansas 105 in rural Pope County around 9:04 p.m. when she was struck and killed by a 2016 Nissan that was coming over a hill, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

The driver of the Nissan, 25-year-old Avery Ennis of Atkins, was hurt in the collision, but the extent of her injuries was unclear from the report, which does not state that anyone involved was treated at a hospital.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Edwin Alejandro, 26, of Jacksonville, was killed around 6:50 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of the 2017 Jeep he was driving on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

The vehicle exited the road and spun, hitting a tree and turning over on its roof.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was rainy and the road was wet at the time.