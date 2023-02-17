Storm left Kingsland dry once more

The ice storm that marched across south Arkansas Feb. 2 left many residents not only in the dark, but without potable water as well.

The township of Kingsland experienced the "perfect storm" of calamity to temporarily shut down public waterworks for a time.

This most recent outage was unlike the previous water issue experienced May 10, 2022, when a "merry prankster" shot a precisely aimed hole in the silhouette of Johnny Cash as it appears on the Kingsland municipal water tower, causing it to empty.

The Feb. 3 outage came about as a result of a number of occurrences combined to drain the municipality's elevated tank.

"First we had a three-inch water line rupture due to an old tree uprooting under the weight of accumulated ice," said Kingsland City Councilwoman Sharon Crosby. "At the same time a gas line was broken. We have a backup generator to supply power to our water well, but after running for a while, it seized up."

Crosby explained how the water line remained broken for an extended period because utility workers couldn't get to the repair due to the gas leak evacuation. With no pump to refill the tower, the system drained down.

"We never completely lost all water service due to the residual supply still in the pipes but we had to ask our customers to conserve water using only what they absolutely needed. Once we had the water line repaired and Entergy got power back to our well, it took it running overnight until the tower had a chance to completely refill," Crosby said.

At the same time, Rison, the Cleveland County seat, had similar issues.

"Our electricity in Rison went off around 4 o'clock Thursday morning," Rison Mayor Charles Roberts said. "We immediately turned on our backup diesel-fired generator to run the water wells. It ran all day until early the next morning when the clutch exploded."

Roberts explained how the city brought in welders and managed to get the pumps back on line. As Entergy crews showed up, they found numerous downed wire spans to deal with resulting in prolonged delays restoring electricity.

"About Saturday evening [Feb. 4], they got power back on and we converted our water pump from auxiliary power back to the grid," Roberts said. "About the time line crews were wrapping up and leaving town, we had a main buss fuse blow feeding our well, causing us to lose power again. We searched desperately for a third backup, but that didn't materialize."

To compound the water pressure problem, Rison had a six-inch water line rupture the night of Feb. 4.

"Every time we put a patch on the line, it would split further along the pipe," Roberts said. "We finally got the bad section cut out and a whole new piece of pipe put back in place by Sunday morning [Feb. 5.] Through a combination of these factors, water pressure dropped below 20 psi (pounds per square-inch)."

"We never experienced any problems with low chlorination or infiltration, but state Health Department rules require safety precautions anytime water pressure drops that low. Joe Freer, who runs our city utility department, and I decided to be on the safe side and self-impose a boil order. No one ever wants to issue a boil order, but everyone who goes to that tap expects a healthy drink," Roberts said.

Things finally turned around, according to the mayor.

"Sunday [Feb. 5], we got utility company power restored again and with the well going, we refilled the tank. Monday [Feb. 6] was so hectic that it was Tuesday [Feb. 7] before we were able to take water samples to send off to the Health Department lab. Tests came back entirely safe and the boil order was lifted Wednesday [Feb. 8.]"

Roberts recognized the outstanding service provided by his local water department.

"Joe Freer worked around the clock for days, getting a three and a half hour nap over a 47-hour period. The head of our sewer department, Wayne Wells went 37 hours without sleep. Even our maintenance tech went 27 hours straight. All I could do was run around holding the flashlight for them. These guys are so dedicated. Everybody was all hands on deck and I never heard one complaint," he said.

A big asset to helping Rison work through their difficulties was the assistance from the Cleveland County Rural Water System and their director, Freddie Pierce.

"Freddie was instrumental with installing the new rural water tank at the same height above sea level as our municipal tank," Roberts said.

He elaborated on how the two systems are tied together with rural water being supplied by the city well.

"Even though the two towers are located miles apart, because water seeks its own level, when the pumps fill our city tank, it simultaneously fills the rural tank. He graciously opened the valve separating our systems and allowed their surplus water to back feed into our city system. I love being partners with these guys and working together is the way it's supposed to be," Roberts said.

"I'd like to thank the people of Rison and Cleveland County for being so resilient to overcome this situation," he said.

Some 500 water meters were affected by the Rison outage.

"Want to say a special thanks to state Sen. Ben Gilmore for his help during the ice storm," he said.