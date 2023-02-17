SUN BELT MEN

Troy 67, Arkansas State 62

Troy turned around a 44-34 deficit in the final 13-plus minutes and escaped Arkansas State and First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro with a come-from-behind win.

Terrance Ford Jr., who finished with 13 points, had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds for the Red Wolves. But his three-point attempt with five seconds to play was no good, allowing the Trojans to collect the rebound and ice the game with two free throws by Nelson Phillips The Troy guard led all scorers with 22 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the field and making two three-pointers.

Omar El-Sheikh led ASU (10-18, 2-13 Sun Belt Conference) with 16 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds. Markise Davis added 15 points, while the Red Wolves turned 15 Trojan turnovers into 21 points.

Troy (17-11, 9-6) led for just 14:05 minutes but shot 45% from the field.