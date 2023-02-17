SUN BELT WOMEN

Arkansas State 78, South Alabama 58

Behind 24 points from sophomore Izzy Higginbottom and the first career double-double from classmate Kiayra Ellis, Arkansas State powered past South Alabama at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves finished the first half on a 7-0 run, leading 39-30 at the break, and the Jaguars never got closer than eight points in the second half. ASU (9-17, 4-11 Sun Belt Conference) held South Alabama (6-20, 2-13) to 33.8% shooting while converting 17 Jaguar turnovers into 22 points.

Ellis ended with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Leilani Augmon and Lauryn Pendleton adding 14 and 12 points, respectively, helping the Red Wolves finish their season sweep of South Alabama.