Serbs arrest 5 after Kosovo-plan protest

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s police on Thursday arrested five people on suspicion of calling for the violent overthrow of the Balkan country’s president during a protest a day earlier, and of arms possession.

The arrested men, some with alleged links to Russia’s private military Wagner Group, took part in a protest on Wednesday evening of far-right, pro-Russian groups demanding that populist President Aleksandar Vucic reject a Western plan on normalizing ties with Serbia’s breakaway Kosovo province.

The protesters gathered in front of the presidency building in downtown Belgrade, carrying banners that read “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia,” “No surrender,” and “Betrayal of Kosovo is betrayal of Russia!” The Interior Ministry said Thursday that the five men were arrested on suspicion of calling “for the violent overthrow of the Government and the President of Serbia, as well as the possession of weapons and explosive materials.”

U.K.-N. Irish visit hints at Brexit deal

LONDON — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak traveled to Northern Ireland on Thursday evening to meet with local political leaders, a sign that the U.K. and European Union may be nearing a settlement of the post-Brexit trade dispute that has brought economic headaches and political turmoil to the region.

Sunak and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris are making the trip to talk with people on all sides of the issue and ensure any solution resolves “the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K.’s internal market,” the prime minister’s office said.

In further signs that a deal may be imminent, British media reported that Foreign Secretary James Cleverly would travel to Brussels Friday to meet the bloc’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic.

Any deal faces a tough audience: unionist politicians who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the U.K. collapsed the region’s power-sharing government almost a year ago because of their opposition to the existing trade arrangements with the EU, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. They say they will not return to government until the protocol is substantially changed.

Suicide blast kills three Iraqi soldiers

BAGHDAD — Three Iraqi troops were killed Thursday when a suspected Islamic State militant detonated an explosive vest, state media reported, as security forces remain on high alert for sectarian attacks.

The soldiers were carrying out a raid on a suspected IS cell in the Tarmiya district north of the capital after receiving intelligence that the militants were planning to target Shiite Muslims making the annual pilgrimage to the shrine and burial site of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in northern Baghdad, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported.

In addition to the suicide bomber, two other members of the cell were killed in clashes with the army, it said. The army was searching the surrounding area for other potential militants.

Meanwhile, amid chilly temperatures and heavy security, thousands of black-clad pilgrims from across Iraq marched Thursday in the annual procession in marking the death of a Shiite saint.

Pilgrims traditionally travel on foot to the shrine and burial site of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, the seventh of 12 Shiite imams who died in a Baghdad prison in the eighth century. The procession leads to the site in the northern Baghdad neighborhood of Kadimiyah. Participants wear black, with some carrying out self-flagellation to publicly express their mourning.

Tents were pitched along the miles of road that the pilgrims were walking Thursday, handing out food and water free of charge. Thousands of Iraqi security forces were deployed across the city to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, while some roads and bridges were closed to vehicles to allow pedestrian traffic only.

Albanian marchers decry corruption

TIRANA, Albania — Albanian opposition supporters protested anew outside the country’s Parliament Thursday as lawmakers demanding the government’s resignation for alleged corruption tried to disrupt the house’s session, blowing whistles and crowding the podium.

In their third protest in a week, hundreds of people — including a man who arrived on horseback from a northern area — gathered outside Parliament’s main entrance and some threw smoke bombs at police guarding the building. But the turnout and intensity of the crowd was smaller than during a similar protest on Monday.

No arrests or injuries were reported, and protesters left after two hours while opposition lawmakers inside continued to disrupt the session.

The protests are being organized by the center-right Democratic Party of former president and prime minister Sali Berisha, and the left-wing Freedom Party of former president Ilir Meta.

The opposition accuses Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama and his Cabinet of corruption, links to organized crime and poor economic policies, and blames Rama for the exodus of young Albanians seeking jobs in Western European countries.

A man rides a horse Thursday during an anti-government rally outside the parliament in Tirana, Albania. (AP/Franc Zhurda)





