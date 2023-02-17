Tornado strikes rural areas

An EF2-strength tornado struck rural Searcy and Marion counties early Thursday, damaging houses and outbuildings during the approximately 20 minutes it spent on the ground but not injuring anyone, officials with the National Weather Service said.

The twister touched down a little less than two miles from Pindall around 2:05 a.m., boasting peak winds of 120 miles per hour over a 10.8-mile-long path that was about 250 yards wide, said Lance Pyle, a senior forecaster with the service.

The path ended about 4 miles southeast of Bruno, in Marion County, he said.

A survey team from the service inspecting the storm damage Thursday reported that several houses were damaged -- mostly by the loss of roofing materials, although one residence had shifted on its foundation and partially collapsed, Pyle said.

Two homes suffered "lots of damage" from the storm, said Charmaine Seaton, director of Searcy County Emergency Management.

Some smaller barns and sheds were also damaged, Pyle said, and trees blocked about six roads in the area, including U.S. 65, which was temporarily closed.

Seaton also noted that county roads had been blocked by trees felled during the storm. She said most of the storm's impact was felt in rural areas.