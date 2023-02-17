UA softball team faces demanding tests

The University of Arkansas softball team will get a taste of June in mid-February this weekend.

After an undefeated weekend in Las Vegas, the fourth-ranked Razorbacks headed south to Florida to join a loaded Clearwater Invitational field. Arkansas (5-0) is one of 10 ranked squads in the invitational's 16-team field.

Courtney Deifel and the Razorbacks begin their stay in Clearwater, Fla., today with a top-10 showdown against No. 6 Florida State (7-1) at noon Central on ESPNU. The tournament is owned and operated by ESPN Events.

"I think that what ESPN sought out to do in putting this tournament together is just putting really huge postseason-like matchups at the start of the year, putting it on a TV platform and starting off the year in the right way," Deifel said. "So we're excited to go. ... It's going to be a really great challenge for this team. It'll be a good marker of where we're at and what we need to work on. And it's going to be some good sunshine."

The Razorbacks are the second-highest ranked team in the field only behind second-ranked UCLA and will face three top 25 teams over the weekend.

It's the first year Arkansas has agreed to play in the event, coming on the heels of back-to-back SEC titles.

"We've gotten the invite other years," Deifel said. "This is the first time we have accepted the invite. It's just a huge compliment to be considered in that field. You know, when they're looking at what those major matchups are going to be and the platform in which they to put forth in front of the softball community, for them to consider us is a huge compliment."

Left-handed pitcher Callie Turner was strong during Arkansas' sweep of the Rebel Kickoff. In 11 innings, she allowed no runs and gave up 3 hits while going 2-0. The junior from Land O'Lakes, Fla., said she is excited the invitational is close to home.

"Eddie C. Moore [Complex] has like four sets in the front, in the middle there's four sets, and then in the back there's like two or three," Turner said. "The second set was actually where I won my first-ever championship in 10U. ... It's just really cool to have a familiarity with that field. It holds a very special place in my heart."

Florida State opened its Clearwater Invitational on Thursday against No. 15 Arizona and won 6-4. The Seminoles' tournament schedule is a gauntlet, facing five top 25 opponents.

"You know that when you play them, you are always going to get a really well-coached, well-prepared, really-complete, balanced team," Deifel said of the Seminoles. "It'll be a good test for us. ... We both have a lot of tools, so it's ultimately going to be who plays the best that day, because I think we're very evenly matched."

The eighth-year Razorback coach enters the tournament with a 243-128 record at Arkansas, two wins shy of becoming the program's all-time winningest coach.

Arkansas will face 16th-ranked Duke at 5 p.m. Central today, capping a day-one doubleheader against ACC foes. The game will stream live on ESPN-Plus.