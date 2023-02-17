UAM’s Woolf draws accolade after series

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- After a high-scoring, 4-game baseball series with St. Cloud State University, the University of Arkansas at Monticello's Kirk Woolf came out of the weekend with a National College Baseball Writers Association Central Region Player of the Week selection.

Woolf had a dominant performance at the plate for the Boll Weevils in their 2-2 series with the Huskies, going 10-for-17 at the plate on the weekend.

He left the series with a total of five runs scored, a double, four home runs and eight RBI.

The sophomore transfer from California's Cuesta College produced a pair of four-hit games while homering three times in the series opener, slashing .588/.632/1.353 for a whopping 1.985 OPS.

A native of Martinez, Calif., Woolf has already surpassed his home run total from last season just seven games into 2023.

Seven games into the 2023 season and Woolf is batting .481 on the year, trailing only Cade Cancilla at .520, with 13 hits in 27 at-bats.

He is currently leading the Great American Conference, and tied for second in the nation, with 5 home runs.

Alongside Arkansas-Monticello is rival Southern Arkansas University, who saw the NCBWA Central Region Pitcher of the Week awarded to sophomore pitcher Jeremy Adorno.

Woolf homered his fifth home run Wednesday in a 16-8 loss to Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

Woolf drove in two runs, while Torrin Vaselenak also homered and batted in two runs.