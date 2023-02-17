Sections
UAPB grad named player of the week

by I.C. Murrell Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 2:47 a.m.
Chris Greene of UAPB pivots for a shot against Alabama State defenders on Feb. 11. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff earned a big individual award for the past week in men's basketball.

Graduate swingman Chris Greene was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Player of the Week for the period concluding Monday. Greene, a 6-foot-8 guard-forward from Newport News, Va., averaged 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during the weekend set against Alabama State and Alabama A&M universities. He also shot 58% from the field and 53% from 3-point range.

Greene set season highs of 31 points and 8 3-pointers made against Alabama A&M on Monday in a 75-72 loss while making his first start since Jan. 2. Against Alabama State, Greene had 14 points in a 74-71 defeat.

Greene is the second Golden Lion to win the weekly award. Shaun Doss Jr. won it Jan. 24.

UAPB (10-16, 6-7 SWAC) has lost each of its last 4 games by 4 points or less. The Golden Lions return to action Saturday at Prairie View A&M (5:30 p.m. tipoff), followed by a game Monday night at Texas Southern University (7:30 p.m. tipoff).

