Van Buren man arrested in connection with shooting that injured four, including him

VAN BUREN -- A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting last week immediately after his release from an area hospital, according to police.

Isai Ramirez, 22, of Van Buren was arrested on a warrant for three counts of first-degree battery with a $100,000 bond Wednesday afternoon, according to a post on the Van Buren Police Department Facebook page. He was taken to the Crawford County jail, where he remains as of Thursday morning, a jail deputy said.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of Henry Street in Van Buren at 4:13 p.m. Feb. 8 for a shooting, according to the department. They saw three men outside a home who had multiple gunshot wounds and were told the suspect was still inside, where the shooting happened. The officers then took cover while watching the home.

The suspect, later identified as Ramirez, surrendered shortly afterward, the Facebook post states. Ramirez also had gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

An argument led to the shooting, Police Chief Jamie Hammond said Feb. 9. The men are between 22 and 26 years old, he said.

Hammond said during the argument, a 22-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot the other three men. One of those three then pulled out his gun and shot the 22-year-old.

The men were hit in the abdomens, torsos and legs, Hammond said.