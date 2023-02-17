Washington County Quorum Court delays action business permits opposed by some neighbors

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace delayed action on a pair of conditional use permits from businesses wanting to operate in the county.

The justices of the peace heard the first reading of an ordinance to approve a permit for Mally Wagnon Self Storage in the 2100 block of South Mally Wagnon Road near Fayetteville.

The county's Planning Board in January voted 6-1 to approve a request for a conditional use permit for the Mally Wagnon Self-Storage facility, and a neighbor appealed that decision to the Quorum Court.

According to information from the Planning Department, the business is proposed for a parcel of about 6.5 acres on Mally Wagnon Road. The self-storage business would have 14 buildings of different sizes, built in phases. According to the application, 11 of the planned buildings are 30 feet by 200 feet in size, one is 30 feet by 179 feet, one is 30 feet by 136 feet and one is 30 feet by 44 feet.

At least 21 neighbors of the area contacted the county opposing the permit, citing the residential character of the area and the already difficult traffic conditions that exist where Mally Wagnon Road connects with Arkansas 16, according to the Planning Department. The residents also said a large, commercial development would change the natural flow of water in the area and could affect numerous springs.

A motion to move the ordinance to a second reading failed, so the permit will remain on the agenda for the March meeting of the Quorum Court.

The justices of the peace also discussed, but did not take final action on, a conditional use permit for the Shop Solutions business just east of Sonora Elementary School south of the intersection of Sonora Road and U.S. 412. The development would take up about 3 acres of the 25-acre property.

The Planning Board voted 4-1 to approve the conditional use permit for the Shop Solutions project during the board's November meeting. According to information from the Planning Department, the proposed development includes four 9,000-square-foot buildings with individual 1,500-square-foot rental units in each building. The development would target small businesses and individuals needing larger storage options.

The surrounding, adjacent property is currently used for single-family homes, commercial and religious use, a public school, agricultural use and undeveloped land. Neighbors appealed the approval of the permit.

In a report prepared for the Planning Board, the planning staff said neighbors complained of additional traffic on Sonora Road, general incompatibility with allowing commercial space close to the residential subdivision, noise and visibility. The staff said the Springdale School District also offered comments, indicating the development would add to congestion on U.S. 412 and "contribute to dangerous conditions."

The justices of the peace heard the first reading of an ordinance approving the permit Thursday but left the ordinance on the agenda for the Quorum Court's March meeting.

Also at Thursday's meeting, the Quorum Court approved an ordinance earmarking $1.7 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance grant money for a partnership to construct affordable rental housing units in the county. The justices of the peace voted 14-1 in favor of the project.

According to information from the county, the money will be provided to partner with the Excellerate Foundation in the form of pass through grants. Jeff Webster, president and CEO of the foundation, told the justices of the peace last week that about $1.4 million will be used for the affordable housing project and the remaining $300,000 will go to organizations in Washington County that provide people with help in achieving "housing stability" through rental assistance, legal aid, counseling and other services.

Finally on Thursday, the justices of the peace approved a resolution supporting efforts to raise $25,000 to bring the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit to Washington County. The traveling exhibit is a tribute to all who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and from illnesses related to those attacks. This would be the exhibit's first visit to Arkansas.