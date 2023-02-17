Winning goals: LR’s Gayle eyes challenges in Cup

Chris Gayle barely got to celebrate his greatest accomplishment so far as a NASCAR crew chief, if at all.

On Nov. 5, Ty Gibbs — Gayle’s driver — dominated the Xfinity Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway, taking the win and the first season championship for he or Gayle.

Amid the postrace celebration, Gayle’s thoughts were already turning to the 2023 season. The offseason for NASCAR teams can hardly be considered downtime as a great deal of preparation takes place in the three months during which there are no races.

For Gayle, plans were already in place for he and Gibbs to move to the Cup Series for 2023. Tons of new challenges awaited he and his 19-year-old driver.

But at least for a small bit of time, there was a chance to exhale and reflect.

That night, however, Coy Gibbs — Ty’s father, the son of Hall of Fame team owner Joe Gibbs and an executive with Joe Gibbs Racing — died in his sleep. He was 49.

There would be no more celebrating.

“The situation was unique with winning the championship and then hearing the news of Coy the next morning,” said Gayle, a native of Little Rock. “Obviously that deflated everybody. It was very hard to even think about the championship at that point.” Coy Gibbs was born in Fayetteville in 1972 when his father was an assistant football coach under Frank Broyles at the University of Arkansas. Before moving on to working in the business side of things at JGR, he had a brief career as a driver in NASCAR’s truck series. Gayle’s first job at JGR was as a shock specialist for Coy’s team.

“That was my first big break and I was around Coy a lot,” Gayle said. “Seeing Ty and working with Ty, some of that was Coy and my relationship. He wanted me to go handle Ty’s car because of our previous relationships.

“When Coy was alive, I could stop in the office and ask any question and we could sit there for a few minutes, just talking about things. I always felt like he was very supportive of me and vice versa.” The plans for Ty Gibbs to move into the Cup Series were a year ahead of the original game plan. The opportunity came open when Kyle Busch and JGR could not come to terms for a new contract and he left the team after 15 seasons.

Also, Ty’s talent and the working connection with Gayle became apparent right away. They won their first Xfinity Series race together in February 2021 at the Daytona road course. They totaled 4 wins, 9 top-five finishes and 1 pole in 18 starts in 2021, and 7 wins, 16 top-fives and 5 poles in the full 33-race schedule in 2022.

For the mourning period with the loss of his friend and associate, Gayle poured himself into preparation for Ty’s rookie season in Cup.

“You had to mange [the loss] with, man, we’re all down here and don’t understand and never will understand exactly,” Gayle said. “But we have the challenge in front of us with the Cup car.” Gayle began the path to his racing career while still in high school, working for a couple dirt modified teams at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway. After high school, he attended the UA before soon realized his dream was to work in NASCAR. He transferred to North Carolina-Charlotte, earned an engineering degree and soon was working at one of the sport’s top teams. He’s never left.

After several years as a chief engineer for the No. 18 Cup team, he became a crew chief for JGR in what is now the Xfinity Series. He spent 2013-14 with Elliott Sadler as driver, winning one race and finishing fourth and third in the final standings.

In 2015, it was decided that Gayle would remain with the team, but with a rotating band of drivers. In 2015-16, he was crew chief for 11 drivers in 66 races and collected 19 wins, include 15 in 32 starts with Busch.

He was then shifted to the Cup Series with Erik Jones for four seasons in 2017-2020. Jones and Gayle claimed their first Cup wins in July 2018 at Daytona and at Darlington in September 2019.

Gayle was back in the Xfinity Series for another tag-team season in 2021, taking 10 wins — 4 each by Busch and Ty Gibbs, and one each by Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

After 18 starts with Gibbs in 2021, it was determined that he and Gayle would work together fulltime and the results were impressive.

Now putting his young driver in position to succeed — in a different series and a vastly different car — is the key job for Gayle.

“It was apparent with Ty that without any long wait for him to figure it out, he was immediately competitive,” Gayle said. “I think that told us we were doing the right thing [with plans to move to Cup].

“It’s such a tough step from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series. Most guys don’t fully understand that until they live it.” Gayle said he has bigger plans that just one race, but he also understands Sunday’s Daytona 500 is bigger than that.

“To win the Daytona 500 is everyone’s dream, right?” he said. “It’s the highest-paying race, it’s the beginning of the season. Especially if you are a rookie or just starting out, it makes your entire season. You’re already locked in to the [playoffs]. It guarantees so much.”

