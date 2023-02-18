30-year death-row Texas inmate dies

HOUSTON — A man who had been on Texas’ death row for nearly 30 years after being convicted in the killings of his girlfriend and her two sons has died of natural causes, a spoke-man for the state prison system said.

Henry “Hank” Skinner, 60, died Thursday at a hospital in Galveston, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst.

Skinner’s attorneys said he died from complications following surgery in December to remove a brain tumor.

He had been scheduled to be executed Sept. 13.

Skinner was convicted of capital murder for the New Year’s Eve 1993 deaths of 40-year-old Twila Jean Busby and her sons — 22-year-old Elwin Caler and 20-year-old Randy Busby.

Skinner had long maintained his innocence. He came within an hour of execution in March 2010 before the U.S. Supreme Court granted him a stay so he could pursue DNA testing of items from the crime scene that hadn’t been tested.

Testing was done on the additional evidence, and his attorneys argued the results showed it was “reasonably probable” he would have been acquitted if the jury had heard testimony about it. In 2014, a judge ruled Skinner probably would have been convicted even if the additional DNA evidence had been introduced at his trial.