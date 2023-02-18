Sections
Area students complete ASU degrees

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:34 a.m.
The Welcome Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is shown in this 2019 file photo.

Arkansas State University announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at the 2022 fall commencement held Dec. 17. These include southeast Arkansas residents.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 grade point average graduated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

Southeast Arkansas graduates listed by hometown include:

• Pine Bluff: Barbara Harper Varnell, Graduate Certificate, building-level administration;

• Pine Bluff: Krystal Danielle Coleman-Cosen, Master of Science, early childhood services;

• Pine Bluff: Tonja Darlette Hughes, Master of Science, disaster preparedness and emergency management;

• Pine Bluff: DaNeen R. Higgins, Master of Science in Education, educational leadership;

• Pine Bluff: Sharakee Duncan-Geiggar, Master of Science in nursing;

• Pine Bluff: Phyllis Machelle Williams Cage, specialist in education, educational leadership;

• Pine Bluff: Romia A. Mays, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

• Pine Bluff: Joy Ashlyn Byrd, Bachelor of Science, biological sciences;

• Pine Bluff: Jennifer Renae Johnson, Bachelor of Science in nursing;

• Pine Bluff: Amanda Dawn Robinson, Bachelor of Science in nursing;

• White Hall: Eric Bruce Faucette Jr., Master Engineering Management, engineering management;

• White Hall: Hannah Breanne Winfield, Master of Science in Education, special education K-12;

• White Hall: Laura Christine Adams, Bachelor of Arts, political science;

• White Hall: Meghan Nicole Hughes, Bachelor of Science, wildlife, fisheries and conservation;

• White Hall: Kaylin M. Schrantz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

• White Hall: Ariel Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

• White Hall: Trey D. Scallion, Bachelor Science in Agriculture, agricultural business;

• Jefferson: Jack Garrett Germaine, Master of Science, computer science;

• Casscoe: Dalton Shea Gulker, Bachelor of Arts, criminology, sociology;

• DeWitt: Samuel Gage Grisham, Bachelor Science in Agriculture, agricultural studies;

• DeWitt: Tiner Lee Gunnell, Bachelor Science in Agriculture, agricultural studies, cum laude;

• DeWitt: Charles S. Rodgers III, Bachelor Science in Agriculture, plant and soil science;

• Stuttgart: Lance G. Oltmann, Master of Business Administration, business administration;

• Stuttgart: Kalyn Mackenzie Goshen, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science, radiologic sciences;

• Lake Village: Anna Lauren Fabick, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

• Rison: Codey J. Keaton, Bachelor of Science, business administration;

• Rison: Madelyn Lee Swinney, Bachelor of Science, accounting;

• Fordyce: Damon M. Rice, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route;

• Dumas: Macy Marie Hill, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

• Tillar: Charlee A. Spainhouer, Master of Science, sport administration;

• Monticello: Stacy Lee Palmertree, Master of Science in Education, educational leadership;

• Monticello: Kelly Gladden Griffin, Specialist in Education, educational leadership;

• Wilmar: Tristan Blane McMahan, Master of Science in Education, school counseling;

• Poyen: Robin Lyn Gregory, Master of Science in Education, special education K-12;

• Sheridan: Braden M. Reed, Master Engineering Management, engineering management;

• Sheridan: Karmin D. Kidd, Master of Science, early childhood services;

• Sheridan: Allison Theresa Pace, Master of Science in Education, educational leadership;

• Sheridan: Rachael L. Bellomy, Specialist in Education, reading;

• Sheridan: Lawson A. Collins, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

• Sheridan: Aaron Stewart French, Bachelor Science in Agriculture, agricultural business;

• Grady: Christyne Mays, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

• Star City: Marian Candace Ashcraft, Specialist in Education, educational leadership.

