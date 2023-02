ASU men’s capsule

Arkansas State men vs. Georgia State

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 10-18, 2-13 Sun Belt Conference; Georgia State 10-17, 3-12

SERIES Georgia State leads 12-4

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;10.8;3.2

G Terrance Ford Jr., 6-1, Sr.;9.9;2.4

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.2;9.4

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;9.3;4.1

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, Fr.;4.7;5.2

COACH Mike Balado (79-98 in sixth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Georgia State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Dwon Odom, 6-2, So.;13.3;4.7

G Collin Moore, 6-4, So.;12.7;4.0

G Brenden Tucker, 6-3, Jr.;12.4;3.3

G Jamaine Mann, 6-6, So.;10.7;5.0

F Ja'Heim Hudson, 6-7, So.;10.5;7.1

COACH Jonas Hayes (10-17 in first season at Georgia State, 14-17 in first full season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Georgia State

64.7;Points for;66.7

67.3;Points against;67.6

+1.0;Rebound margin;+2.3

-0.1;Turnover margin;-0.9

42.5;FG pct.;41.4

33.9;3-pt. pct.;29.6

67.1;FT pct.;70.8

CHALK TALK Georgia State edged ASU 65-62 when these teams met last March in the Sun Belt tournament. ... Red Wolf guard Terrance Ford Jr. is the only freshman averaging double-digit scoring in Sun Belt games. ... Caleb Fields is 29 points from moving into the top 20 in scoring in ASU history. ... The Red Wolves and Panthers haven't played a regular-season game since Jan. 6, 2020.

-- Mitchell Gladstone