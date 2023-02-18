ASU women’s capsule

Arkansas State women vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 4:30 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-17, 4-11 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 16-11, 10-5

SERIES ASU leads 52-25

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;14.6;3.1

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;11.8;4.8

G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, So.;7.8;1.6

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;9.6;7.7

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.7;6.9

COACH Destinee Rogers (17-27 in second season at ASU and overall)

Louisiana-Lafayette

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Alicia Blanton, 5-9, Fr.;3.5;2.2

G Nubia Benedith, 5-8, So.;7.3;1.3

G Destiny Rice, 5-8, Jr.;7.2;3.0

F Tamera Johnson, 5-11, So.;11.6;7.1

F Caira Wren, 5-10, Jr.;3.6;4.7

COACH Garry Brodhead (185-147 in 11th season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Louisiana-Lafayette

67.2;Points for;58.7

71.1;Points against;57.3

-3.0;Rebound margin;-0.2

+1.4;Turnover margin;+4.1

37.5;FG pct.;37.8

29.5;3-pt. pct.;27.2

73.3;FT pct.;63.3

CHALK TALK Louisiana-Lafayette edged ASU 49-48 in overtime during the first meeting between the teams this season on Jan. 21 at the Cajundome. ... Izzy Higginbottom has scored at least 12 points in six consecutive games for the Red Wolves. ... ASU has not won consecutive games since it did so twice in November. ... Tamera Johnson leads the Ragin' Cajuns in both points and rebounds.

-- Mitchell Gladstone