ASUN

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI 11, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3

The University of Central Arkansas got off on the losing foot Friday as it dropped its season-opener to Southeast Missouri at Bear Stadium in Conway.

SEMO (1-0) jumped out to an early 2-0 in the second inning when Brett Graber hit a two-RBI double off of UCA starter Trent Gregson (0-1).

Gregson (0-1) lasted until the fourth inning when he was pulled after 3 2/3 innings with two runners on. Freshman reliever Lucas Greer took over and surrendered back-to-back RBI hits to make the score 6-0.

UCA scored twice later that inning on a Drew Sturgeon solo home run and a Kolby Johnson RBI double to pull back within 6-2.

SEMO nearly doubled its total in the sixth inning with three separate RBI hits to make it 11-2.

Dylan Cyr hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the seventh inning to make it 11-2.

Spencer Nelson and Brady Walker combined to pitch the final 3 1/3 innings for the Bears, allowing 4 baserunners and striking out 4 batters.

SEMO starter Noah Niznik pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs, 5 hits and striking out 7 batters.

Hunter Ralls (1-0) took the win for SEMO with 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing 1 run, 2 hits and 1 walk.