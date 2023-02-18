Belles get defensive in second half





The game should have been out of reach when Mount St. Mary and Maumelle headed toward the locker rooms for halftime Friday night.

The Lady Hornets held the Belles to five points and one made field goal in the first half, taking a double-digit lead into intermission with the second half looking simply like a formality before their win became official.

Maumelle led 15-5 at halftime, but Mount St. Mary outscored it 25-12 in the second half to win 30-27.

The first quarter Friday was all about Maumelle (10-18, 5-9 5A-Central) forward Raelen Randle. She had eight points to give the Lady Hornets an early 10-2 lead. But in the second quarter, Randle picked up her third foul, forcing her to the bench for not only the remainder of the half but the first four minutes of the third quarter.

Offensively, Mount St. Mary (13-14, 8-7) spent the first half searching for any outlet for points. Moname Matute scored the first field goal of the game to give the Belles a 2-1 lead, but they didn't score from anywhere but the free-throw line until after halftime.

"Maumelle did a really good job of taking away driving lanes," Mount St. Mary Coach Russ Dykes said. "They were doubling the post. Maumelle's quicker on the perimeter, so our guards were just kind of taken aback."

With Randle spending nearly the entire third quarter on the bench, and picking up her fourth foul shortly after re-entering, the Belles came storming back to close the quarter with a 21-20 lead.

"We were able to get them out of their zone when we hit a couple shots early in the second half, and I know they would have rather played zone than man. We were just much better at executing," Dykes said of what changed for his team offensively after the break.

The Belles held onto that momentum in the final quarter, playing to a 9-7 advantage in the fourth.

There was no standout offensive player for Mount St. Mary, rather it was the lack of one that made Maumelle's job that much harder. Alexia Coca and Elizabeth Kehner led the Belles with five points each, followed by Carson Vogelpohl and Julia Jansen who each had four. Eight Mount St. Mary players scored at least once.

"That's probably what we're happiest about tonight is that it wasn't any one person," Dykes said. "It was literally a team effort. ... We haven't been a particularly good outside shooting team, but when we needed the shot the most, we had kids step up and hit them."

Alexia Coca and her sister Ava each hit a three-pointer in the third-quarter comeback stretch.

When his team entered halftime, Dykes told them that it was their defense that was going to keep them in Friday's game. In the second half, the Belles held the Lady Hornets to 12 points and held Randle to 15 for the night.

"You only score five points in a half, the game should be over," Dykes said. "We were fortunate that it wasn't. [Randle] is a good post player, and I know her foul trouble definitely hurt. And it made them even smaller, so that gave us a little bit more opportunity."

BOYS

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 50, MAUMELLE 46, OT

The Maumelle boys, the 5A-Central leaders heading into Friday, suffered their third loss in conference play.

Little Rock Catholic pushed the conference leaders to overtime and hit key shots in the overtime period to pull off the upset.

Catholic (13-13, 6-7 5A-Central) ran out to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter, eventually taking a 13-5 lead into the second. The Rockets found success throughout the quarter inside, making five shots in-and-around the paint.

Their defense also had the Hornets (17-11, 10-3) stumbling to take a 23-13 lead at halftime.

Maumelle returned the favor in the third quarter, holding Catholic to a pair of Reuben Onyekwelu two-pointers.

Maumelle outscored Catholic 20-13 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but Onyekwelu scored six points in the extra period to close out the win.

Onyekwelu led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Joshua Thursby's 15 points.

Maumelle was led by Addison Shelton's 17 points and Brandon Johnson's 10.





Mount St. Mary's Simone Price (3) guards Maumelle's Christanity Garland during the third quarter Friday at Maumelle High School.











