Biker club founder, in prison for 3 murders, to be released

LOS ANGELES — A Southern California motorcycle club founder who killed three people in 1980 has been ordered released this week following a terminal cancer diagnosis, prosecutors said.

Thomas Maniscalco, 77, has been incarcerated for nearly 40 years after his 1994 conviction on three counts of second-degree murder, with enhancements for being armed with a firearm, according to state prison officials. He was sentenced to life in prison and has been denied parole twice.

He was ordered released Thursday under California’s compassionate release law, which was amended last year and allows for incarcerated people to be freed if they have a serious and advanced illness with an end-of-life trajectory.

Maniscalco was co-founder of the Hessian Motorcycle Club. Prosecutors said he thought Richard Rizzone, another Hessian, was ripping him off in a counterfeiting and meth distribution ring.

Rizzone, his 19-year-old girlfriend, Rena Miley, and his bodyguard, Thomas Monahan, were killed in the 1980 Memorial Day attack in Rizzone’s home in Westminster, Calif., about 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles. All three were shot multiple times at close range.

Prosecutors said Miley, a police officer’s daughter, and Monahan were slain so the killers could avoid witnesses.

Maniscalco and a fellow Hessian were convicted in the murders. A third biker was killed by police in Oklahoma.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Maniscalco, who will be released to his daughter in the San Francisco Bay Area, poses a threat to public safety.