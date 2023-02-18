Church notes: St. James United Methodist Church marks Black History Month today and Sunday

River Valley

WestArk Church of Christ in Fort Smith, 900 N. Caldron Road, presents Acappella, a member of the Christian Music Hall of Fame, at 7 p.m. Feb. 24.

Acappella, whose smooth harmonies have been delighting audiences around the world for four decades, is celebrating its 40 years of singing ministry with their new album "40" and an accompanying 12-city tour Feb. 24 through March 10.

The tour will highlight vocalists from across Acappella's 40-year history, singing fan favorite songs from its vast catalog and some songs from the new album.

Formed in 1982, Acappella has featured dozens of talented vocalists over the years with the group's lineup varying from event to event.

Ticket information is available at acappella.org/40tour.

Washington County

St. James United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, 5 N. Willow Ave., celebrates Black History Month with its annual Soul Food Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today. Cost is $9 a plate. At 3 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 19, the church will present a musical program, "Pathways to Freedom: The Genius Behind Slave 'Code' Songs." The public is welcome at both events.

Information: 521-2192.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, 224 N. East Ave., presents another installment of the Tippy McMichael Lecture Series with the Rev. Wil Gafney March 4-5.

At 7 p.m. March 4, Gafney will speak on "Hearing Scripture Anew with A Women's Lectionary for the Whole Church." A reception will precede the event at 6 p.m.

At 10 a.m. March 5, Gafney's topic will be "A Day in A Women's Lectionary for the Whole Church," an adult forum.

Gafney is the Right Rev. Sam B. Hulsey Professor of Hebrew Bible at Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth and the author of "A Women's Lectionary for the Whole Church" and translator of its biblical selections.

The Tippy McMichael Lecture Series, which explores a wide range of spiritual issues and features accomplished speakers from various disciplines and religious traditions, is "an expression of thanksgiving" to Clifton "Tippy" McMichael, "a lifelong member of St. Paul's and a strong-willed woman with an independent mind." It is funded by the St. Paul's Permanent Endowment fund, which was created from McMichael's gift of $1.5 million to St. Paul's "to enhance the life and work of the church."

Information: 442-7373, stpaulsfay.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., and the Task Force for the Light on the Hill Concerts present FUPC organist Hyun Kim in concert at 7 p.m. March 6 in the sanctuary.

The concert has been in the works for over a year, and it is a part of FUPC's ongoing effort to connect with the local community and provide a platform for talented musicians. Dr. Kim, a piano instructor at the University of Arkansas Fayetteville, will be joined by several colleagues from the UA Music Department for this inaugural concert.

The quartet -- Nophachai Cholthitchanta on clarinet, Timothy McDuff on viola, Pecos Singer on cello and Kim on piano -- will perform Mozart's Clarinet Trio in E flat, K. 498 "Kegelstatt," Schumann's Märchenerzählungen, and selections from Bruch's Acht Stücke, Op. 83.

The Light on the Hill Concerts are an ongoing initiative by FUPC to bring the local community together through the power of music. The concert is free and open to the public.

Call to reserve a special pancake for the Shrove Tuesday supper in Fellowship Hall at 6 p.m. Feb. 21. It will be a child and family-focused evening with fun and interactive learning.

The Ash Wednesday service will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 in the sanctuary and on YouTube. This is always a very special service that includes the signing of our foreheads with ashes as we enter the Lenten commitment of following Jesus.

Our Lenton midweek gatherings will take place on Wednesdays from 12-1 p.m. in Upper Witherspoon. Beginning Feb. 22 and for seven weeks, we'll study and learn from Eugene Peterson's "This Hallelujah Banquet."

Information:442-4411, fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold will lead the services, which will be both in-person and livestreamed. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. After-church fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in Fellowship Hall.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday church services.

Wednesday Night Connect is a Lenten learning event with dinner, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday following Ash Wednesday. Each age group, adults, youth, children and nursery will have age appropriate educational materials. Adults will use the book, "I Heard God Laugh" by Matthew Kelly.

FPC Springdale youth meet each Wednesday at 6 p.m. The group's activities will be led by Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, Baxter (Bax) Yarbrough.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Sunday classes for adults include Women of Faith; Theology for Today; and Connections. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship meets at 7 a.m. Monday.

SPARK Activate Faith classes, for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meet at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Youth/Student Discipleship meets for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.

Samaritan Fridays are each Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: Call 855-1126, e-mail questions@bvcc.net, or visit bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., invites everyone to join in at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 for an Ash Wednesday service with prayer, scripture, music, and the imposition of ashes as we begin the season of Lent.

On Sundays, service is at 10:15 a.m., in person and online. Also on Sundays, Bible study for adults meets at 9 a.m., with ministry with children and youth in the afternoons.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

For more information about opportunities for all ages to serve, learn, and connect with others in faith, go to fpcbentonville.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube. Listen to our podcast "Hearing Matters" on the website. In the latest episode, Pastor Judi talks to PCBV member the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost about his experiences as a seminary professor, his love of scuba diving, and his favorite Bible story.

Ash Wednesday service is at noon Feb. 22.

Activities open to the community: Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall; the Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby; and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

Information: 855-2390 or visit PCBV.org and select VISITORS under the ABOUT tab.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

The church will hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and the blended service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the Lower Level, and Adult Bible class is in the Fellowship Hall at 9:45 a.m. Christianity 101 Bible class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Library and is led by Pastor Hass.

Lenten season starts Feb. 22 with Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m., and Lenten services will be every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Holy Week in April.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 22.

GriefShare classes will begin on April 4 and continue until June 27. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one. They meet in the church Library from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon to serve those is our area that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.