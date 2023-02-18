Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. Guests are always welcome, according to a news release.

The February Program will be "Presidents Day." Past and present guild presidents will present a showcase of their work. February 27 and 28 will be the start of the guild's two day sewing days at Trinity Lutheran Church. President Dianne Graham mentioned this would be a good time to start working on projects for the guild's table at the Veteran's Day of Service on May 6, according to the release.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the guild's business meeting Tuesday. Members with birthdays during February are asked to bring door prizes, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing. The color choice for this month is green. At any time, white or white on white is acceptable. The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting, no prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the guild is to insure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public. "Come and join us. What you don't know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn," the spokesman said.

New date on free childcare provider classes

Family and consumer sciences agents will conduct free classes for childcare providers through the Best Care program. The training will be held at 8 a.m. April 22 at the parish hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave. The date was changed from March 4, according to a news release.

Ten hours of training will be offered. The training will be taught by agents of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. Instructors include Danielle Watson and Mary Ann Kizer, extension agents in Cleveland and Jefferson counties.

Registration is required by April 17. Interested participants may contact Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033 or by email at mkizer@uada.edu.

Conference to feature Lemmie Battles

Evangelist and Wabbaseka native, Lemmie Battles of Chicago, Ill., will be the musical guest at the Positive People Promotions' 16th annual Scholarship Brunch and Sisters Meet Women's Conference.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. March 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn at North Little Rock. Francesica Kelley, the founder of PPP, will be the conference speaker.

PPP will honor two grandmothers for raising their grandchildren: Velma Harris and Mary Ousley, according to a news release.

Breast cancer survivors will also be honored. Kelley is a two-time breast cancer survivor. A scholarship will be given to a senior in honor of Mary Florine Swanigan, Kelley's mother who died of cancer.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 after Feb. 28. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ppp-scholarship-brunch-and-sisters-meet-conference-2023-tickets-525062284427.

Crop Block Grants available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. These grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of the Arkansas specialty crop industry.

Specialty crops are defined by USDA as fruits, vegetables, horticulture, floriculture, and tree nuts, according to a news release.

Project concept proposals outlining the project's goals, tasks, and budget requirements must be submitted by March 1.

The 2023 SCBGP application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/SpecialtyCropBlockGrant2023ProjectConceptProposal. Details: Amy Lyman, amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.