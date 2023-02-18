Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:03 a.m.

Marriages

Melving Izquierdo Munguia, 22, and Nayely Acevedo Caceres, 21, both of Little Rock.

Curtis Cunningham, 38, of Jacksonville and Cassandra Hannum- Doyle, 34, of Benton.

Christopher Hayes, 36, of Little Rock and Melanie Parker, 38, of Sherwood.

Dayton Artis, 26, and Shakera Couch, 25, both of Little Rock.

Heather Baker, 46, and Ryan Parker, 48, both of Roland.

Gregory Jeter, 21, and Tyler Carey, 21, both of Sherwood.

Jordan Smith, 40, and Alexis Good, 38, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-556. Kellie Hernandez v. Edgar Gustaro Hernandez Lopez.

23-557. Levictor Levingston v. Amanda Levingston.

23-558. Jimmy Kincade v. Tennessia Green.

23-559. Jannett Pacheco v. Juan Pacheco.

23-562. Bobby Clark Jr. v. Danielle Clark.

23-563. Carletta Rainey v. Kenneth Rainey.

23-564. Makya Thomas v. Thomas Lawhon.

Daily Record

