Defensive opponents the norm





FAYETTEVILLE -- For the third consecutive game, the University of Arkansas will face one of the SEC's top six teams in scoring defense.

Florida, which plays the Razorbacks today in Walton Arena, is holding SEC opponents to an average of 66.9 points to rank sixth in the conference.

Mississippi State, which ranks fourth in SEC games yielding an average of 64.2 points, beat Arkansas 70-64 in Walton Arena last Saturday.

The Razorbacks lost 62-56 on Wednesday night at Texas A&M, which is the SEC's No. 2 scoring defense at 63.6 points.

"I told the staff, every night it seems like [the players] come in, and we tell them that we're facing one of the nation's best defensive teams," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Todd Golden is in his first season as Florida's coach after previously being at the University of San Francisco, but Musselman met him when Golden was a player at Saint Mary's for Coach Randy Bennett.

Saint Mary's -- 23-5 and ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll -- is No. 4 nationally in scoring defense at 58.7 points.

Bennett was a graduate assistant coach for the University of San Diego when Musselman played for the Toreros.

"I've got tremendous respect for Todd Golden," Musselman said. "He's a coach that comes from the Saint Mary's tree of Randy Bennett.

"I've known Todd since he played in college at Saint Mary's ... Those guys playing for Coach Bennett, he's one of the best defensive coaches in college basketball and has been that way for over 20 years.

"So they have really, really solid defensive principles, and Florida's a hard team to score on."

The Razorbacks' two remaining road games are at Tennessee, which is No. 1 in the SEC in scoring defense (58.6 points), and at Alabama, which is No. 3 (63.9). Arkansas is seventh in the SEC scoring defense at 68.9 points per game.

Next big man up

Florida 6-11 senior center Colin Castleton went to the bench with 15:05 left in the Gators' 69-54 victory over Ole Miss on Wednesday night after injuring his right hand.

It turned out Castleton fractured a bone, which will sideline him for today's game and possibly the rest of the season.

The Gators led 47-41 when Castleton went out and outscored Ole Miss 22-13 the rest of the game.

"Florida played a really good last 15 minutes," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Todd Golden is a very good coach. They have a talented roster."

Musselman said Florida adjusted well to playing without Castleton, who is averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots.

Jason Jitoboh, a 6-11, 300-pound senior, is expected to start today in place of Castleton.

"They still have a big guy inside," Musselman said. "A big, strong player."

Jitoboh is averaging 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.0 minutes. He had 4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 17 minutes against Ole Miss and played the final 15:05.

"I think Jason is really capable," Golden said. "He went from really not playing any consistent minutes to playing 15 minutes straight the other night, and to his credit, he was in good condition and we didn't feel like we had to take him out of the game at all.

"I think that's a huge credit to him for getting ready and staying ready. Last year when he had this opportunity, he stepped up and we expect him to do the same this year."

When Castleton was out with a shoulder injury last season, Jitoboh started four games and averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.

"It definitely gives me more confidence knowing I was able to hold my own when I was out there and he wasn't out there," Jitoboh said. "But obviously Colin [has] big shoes to fill. I'm not trying to fill them. I'm just trying to do the best I can."

High stakes

Arkansas is No. 23 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, but the Razorbacks have lost their last two games at home to Mississippi State 70-64 and at Texas A&M 62-55, so they desperately need to win at home today against the Gators.

Florida, at No. 51 in the NET rankings, would get a huge boost with a road victory in Walton Arena.

"This is going to be a really important game for them as well, and I expect them to have a really nice environment in their home gym," Gators Coach Todd Golden said. "I know that they're not going to take us for granted coming in even without Colin [Castleton]. I know they'll be ready to play."

Today is one of three remaining home games for the Razorbacks along with Georgia and Kentucky. They also have two road games at Alabama and Tennessee.

"Any home loss is a bad loss, so we've got to stay with it and figure out a way to win those three, and then try to win those other two on the road, too," Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black said Friday when he spoke on the "Morning Mayhem" radio show on KABZ-FM, 103.7. "We've got a big homestand coming up and we've got to take care of business."





Florida head coach Todd Golden reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Auburn Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.






