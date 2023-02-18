Five sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- The final member of a Northwest Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for distribution of fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating in August 2021 a drug trafficking ring responsible for distributing fentanyl pills, according to court documents. Officers identified Martin Platero as the leader of the group. The pills distributed by the group contained fentanyl.

Members of the drug ring have been sentenced as follows:

• Platero, 21, of Rogers, was sentenced to 17½ years in prison and a three-year term of supervised release for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

• Ulises Valenzuela-Hernandez, 25, of Anaheim, Calif., was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release for aiding and abetting the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

• Walker Bradley Michael, 21, of Rogers, was sentenced to 12½ years in prison and a three-year term of supervised release for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

• Jaden Leeteril McCoy, 20, of Bentonville was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release for distribution of fentanyl.

• Macy Renee Patterson, 19, of Centerton, was sentenced to one and a half years in prison and a three-year term of supervised release for maintaining a drug-involved premises.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearings.