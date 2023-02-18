Former UA women’s coach a finalist for HOF selection





Former University of Arkansas women's coach Gary Blair is among the Class of 2023 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Blair, who coached the Razorbacks from 1993 to 2003, led Arkansas to the NCAA Final Four in 1998 and compiled a record of 198-120 at the school before resigning to take over the program at Texas A&M, where he led the Aggies to the national title in 2011 and compiled a record of 444-185 in 19 years as the Aggies head coach.

A 2019 inductee into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, Blair is one of only three all-time NCAA Division I women's basketball coaches to lead two different teams to the Final Four and is one of 12 coaches to lead three different programs to the NCAA Tournament (Texas A&M, Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin). He retired at A&M after the 2021-2022 season.

Blair was one of four finalists named by the Women's Committee. The others were: 1990 national player of the year, Olympic champion and world champion Jennifer Azzi; six-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA championship-winning coach Becky Hammon; and Marian Washington, who was the head coach at Kansas from 1973 to 2004.

Overall, Blair's record as a college head coach was 852-348. Blair, 77, was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Former University of Arkansas men's assistant Gene Keady is also a finalist. Keady coached under Razorbacks Coach Eddie Sutton from 1975 to 1978. Keady was the head coach at Western Kentucky for two years before being named head coach at Purdue in 1980. Keady spent the next 25 years as the Boilermakers head coach, where he earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors seven times and won six Big Ten Conference titles.

Keady retired from coaching Purdue following the 2004-2005 season after leading the Boilermakers to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances. Keady compiled a 737-340 coaching record.

Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich are also one step closer to basketball immortality.

The three international greats -- Gasol, Nowitzki and Parker -- were also among the list of Class of 2023 finalists unveiled Friday, putting them on the doorstep of enshrinement this summer. Also on that list: Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history with the San Antonio Spurs, and Dwyane Wade, part of three championship teams with the Miami Heat.

"It's really about the journey," Gasol said. "These type of recognitions, which are an amazing honor, they come along when you do things very, very well for a long time and when you love what you do. I'm just privileged to have played the game for so long, at a high level, with amazing people who taught me so much."

The other finalists from the North American Committee include Gene Bess, believed to be the all-time collegiate coaching wins leader with 1,300 to his credit and two-time Division III national champion David Hixon.

"I love the class. I think this is a loaded class," Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo said.

Colangelo said it's unusual for finalists to get this far in their first year on the ballot. Wade, Popovich, Gasol, Parker, Nowitzki and more got this far in their first opportunity.

"The Class of 2023 will be remembered as one of the most distinguished classes the Hall of Fame will ever see, and we are extremely excited for this unparalleled collection of talent and achievement to be one step closer to Springfield," Colangelo said.

Popovich has coached San Antonio to five NBA titles, four of them with Parker as the team's point guard, and led the U.S. to the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The other two legs of the Spurs' Big 3 from that championship era -- Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili -- are already Hall of Famers.

Nowitzki is sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list and led Dallas to the 2011 NBA title as the top moment in his 21-year career, all of it spent with the Mavericks. Gasol won NBA titles and led Spain to a FIBA world championship, and Wade was a 13-time All-Star, Olympic champion and earned membership on the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

Hall of Famers get an orange jacket to commemorate their enshrinement. Wade said he's dreamed of wearing one, noting that he's now "one step closer."

"A young Dwyane Wade never would have thought this moment would be here," Wade said. "Sometimes when you're young and you have a dream, a lot of people don't believe in your dream. It seems so far-fetched. But I've always been a dreamer."

The Hall also announced Friday that longtime high school scout Tom Konchalski will receive the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor the Hall bestows short of enshrinement. CBS Sports will receive one of the Curt Gowdy media awards handed out this year, with ESPN's Holly Rowe and Marc Spears also now Gowdy recipients.

The Hall class will be announced April 1 at the NCAA men's Final Four in Houston. Enshrinement weekend is Aug. 11 and 12 at Uncasville, Conn., and Springfield, Mass.

