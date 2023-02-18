DEAR HELOISE: I read with interest a recent column about storage of photographs in the "cloud." We are currently problem-solving this very problem. Our storage firm has failed, and the company has gone belly up. Fortunately, my husband is pretty techy and has some ideas to retrieve the history of lost photos. Time will tell.

Anyway, onto my hint. I decided to make a digital catalog of my mother's photograph albums. I used my phone to take pictures of the old photographs and Polaroids. Much to my surprise was the amount of detail that was captured, including things that appeared quite vague or dark. When using the zoom feature, much more becomes visible than can be seen in the originals. Ditto to the suggestion that digital images are easier to share with family and friends across the miles.

Also, thank you for choosing one of my previous hints for publication. It was a jolt to my morning newspaper routine. Dropped my muffin!

-- Elizabeth,

Stephens City, Va.

DEAR HELOISE: There was a recent conversation regarding wood versus plastic cutting boards. If you have good knives, the wood is better for the knives. Plastic will dull them more quickly. Regards.

-- Lilith, Ventura, Calif.

DEAR READERS: Sometimes, hot water may be all you need to soak and clean stainless steel pots and pans with light stains. But, for stubborn stains, pour 2 cups of white vinegar in them and let soak for about 30 minutes. Then, give pots and pans a quick scrub to remove gunk and debris, followed by a cold-water rinse. If pesky stains still remain, use a scrubber and put them in the dishwasher for a more-thorough cleaning.

DEAR HELOISE: Someone wrote in to say that senior citizens who get dry mouth while they sleep at night with their mouths open use a chin strap. But the reader said they find chin straps uncomfortable, so they suggested using a sweatband around the chin and head.

As a senior citizen, I have dry mouth during the night, but it is not because of sleeping with my mouth open. It's because of medications that lots of other senior citizens may also take. I solve this problem by keeping a small bottle of water on my nightstand. When I wake up with a dry mouth, I take a sip and go right back to sleep.

-- Roma, in N.Y.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com