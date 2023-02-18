High school roundups

FRIDAY'S BOYS

BENTONVILLE WEST 69, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 42 Tucker Anderson piled up 26 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals as Bentonville West (23-3, 12-2 6A-West) disposed of the Mavericks. Lane Jeffcoat also had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines.

BOONEVILLE 80, COSSATOT RIVER 67 Jace Washburn dialed up 25 points for Booneville (16-8) in the title game of the 3A-4 Conference tournament at Paris. Colter Fisher added 19 points, and Christopher Johnson tallied 14 for the Bearcats. Hunter Burke and Landon Phillips both had 14 points for Cossatot River (17-15). Austin Bailey chipped in with 11.

HOT SPRINGS 66, WHITE HALL 55 Octavious Rhodes had 20 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks for Hot Springs (18-7, 12-2 5A-South) in its win. Tyrell Honey scored 14 points, and Nasir Hannah finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

JONESBORO 52, CONWAY 42 Deion Buford-Wesson finished with 25 points as Jonesboro (25-3, 9-1 6A-Central) strengthened its grasp on the top spot in the 6A-Central Conference.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 69, HEBER SPRINGS 28 J.J. Andrews tossed in 18 points in a rout for Little Rock Christian (21-7). Ben Fox had 10 points for the Warriors.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 83, BEEBE 54 Drake Marbley led the way with 17 points, and Dallas Thomas was effective with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks to power Parkview (15-12, 8-4 5A-Central). Carson Backus scored 11 points, and Nate Coley put up 10 for the surging Patriots.

MARKED TREE 68, MAMMOTH SPRING 53 Marked Tree (24-3) led 33-23 at halftime but slowly pulled away over the final two quarters to beat the host team in the finals of the 1A-3 Conference tournament. Gavin Boddie had 20 points, and Blake Rogers notched 12 in the loss for Mammoth Spring (21-16).

MOUNTAIN HOME 66, GREENWOOD 48 Braiden Dewey's 18 points and seven rebounds helped Mountain Home (15-13, 6-6 5A-West) get by the Bulldogs. Ky Bickford had 13 points, while Ryder McClain gathered 12 points and 6 rebounds for the Bombers. McGee Harris also contributed 12 points, all on three-pointers, for Mountain Home. Aiden Kennon's 21 points led Greenwood (6-20, 1-11).

RIVERVIEW 59, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 57 Riverview (21-4) dropped two games to the Wildcats during the regular season but turned the tide, rallying from 20 points down in the first quarter to win the 3A-6 Conference tournament at Pangburn on Friday. Kellen Robinson scored 22 points, and Elijah Mason had 19 for Episcopal Collegiate (23-6).

FRIDAY'S GIRLS

BROOKLAND 53, HIGHLAND 49 Stella Parker dropped in 25 points as Brookland (22-8) beat the Lady Rebels in the semifinals of the 4A-3 Conference tournament at Trumann. Evan Polsgrove added 10 points for the Lady Bearcats.

CONWAY 66, JONESBORO 33 Chloe Clardy turned in 16 points in a runaway victory for top-ranked Conway (24-5, 10-1 6A-Central). Samyah Jordan and Emerie Bohanon both had 12 points, and Alexis Cox had 11 for the Lady Wampus Cats. Savannah Scott also scored eight points in the win. Bramyia Johnson led Jonesboro (9-16, 2-8) with 10 points.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 73, BIGELOW 66, OT Josie Williams dazzled with a 46-point night as Conway Christian (26-5) captured the 2A-5 Conference tournament title at England. Mallory Malone had 16 points, and Brooklyn Pratt ended with eight points for the Lady Eagles.

GREENWOOD 72, MOUNTAIN HOME 40 Madison Cartwright rang up 26 points, 6 steals and 3 rebounds for Greenwood (25-2, 12-0 5A-West), which continued its dominance through the conference. Anna Trusty added 12 points, and Brooklyn Woolsey had 9 for the Lady Bulldogs. Kamryn Mullin had nine points to lead Mountain Home (15-13, 6-6).

HARDING ACADEMY 42, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 41 Harding Academy (22-6) exacted a measure of revenge by beating the Lady Wildcats to win the 3A-6 Conference tournament title at Pangburn after losing to them 10 days ago. Cydney Sanders had 14 points, and Laney Marsh countered with 10 for Episcopal Collegiate (25-4).

MAMMOTH SPRING 61, MARKED TREE 29 Brynn Washam's 22 points were essential in leading Mammoth Spring (31-4) to the 1A-3 Conference tournament crown on its home court. Sara Crowe had 12 points, and Tay Davis scored 10 points for the Lady Bears.

SALEM 67, TUCKERMAN 36 Marleigh Sellars busted through with 23 points to get Salem (23-3) to the 3A-2 Conference title game at Cave City. Chelsea Hamilton followed closely with 22 points, and Maddie Keen ended with 8 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

VALLEY SPRINGS 53, FLIPPIN 39 Macy Willis and Tayla Trammell both scored 14 points each to send Valley Springs (27-10) into the final game of the 3A-1 Conference tournament at West Fork.

WONDERVIEW 74, NEMO VISTA 60 Anna Ford drilled six three-pointers and finished with 18 points for Wonderview (21-9) in the championship game of the 1A-4 Conference tournament against the host team. Layla Terry had 17 points, and Madi Stovall connected for 14 for the Lady Daredevils. Abbigail Baker also scored 12 points in the win. Kailynn Garris ripped her way to a game-high 37 points for Nemo Vista (20-9).

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

DUMAS 56, LAKE VILLAGE 47 Mike Reddick turned in 19 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists as Dumas (23-7) moved past the Beavers in the 3A-8 Conference tournament semifinals at Camden Harmony Grove. Raylen Spratt had 15 points, and Brandon Johnson chimed in with 11 points and five rebounds for the Bobcats, who've won 14 consecutive games.

MARIANNA 69, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 45 Laquincy Allen scored 18 points to lift Marianna (21-5) in the 2A-6 Conference title game at Carlisle. Montrel Jones had 14 points, and Jamarie Anthony had 10 for the Trojans. Jordan Williams also contributed with nine poitns for Marianna.

RIVERVIEW 86, ROSE BUD 77 Nine days after losing by 22 points to the Ramblers, Riverview (21-4) repaid the favor in the 3A-6 Conference tournament semifinals at Pangburn. Tadrian Baker had 35 points, and Tristan Cunningham ended with 16 points for the Raiders. Tucker Cunningham added 14 in the win. Rece Hipp had a game-high 36 points for Rose Bud (18-7). Jared Wray tacked on 15 points.

GIRLS

HARDING ACADEMY 49, HELENA-WEST HELANA 31 Calle Citty's 19 points helped push Harding Academy (21-6) into the championship game of the 3A-6 Conference tournament at Pangburn. Eva Abraham scored 11 points, and McKenny Sheffield had 10 points for the Lady Wildcats. Jordyn Gamble collected 15 points for Helena-West Helena (22-4).