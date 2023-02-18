



Happy birthday (Feb. 18): You'll sing life out loud, and you will be sung by life in turn. You'll hone your energy through the development of skills and through social interaction. One hobby in particular will connect you with special people.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If your mind relates to you in a harsh voice, don't bother arguing with it. Change the channel, subject, activity, the company you keep, the environment ... any change at all will move you into a different mind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): This is the place for you at this moment. To disagree or wish for another scenario is to disempower yourself. You are at your most powerful when you fully accept the wholeness that is right here, right now, right as you are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People ask you for things without saying the question. What people need is different from the literal meaning of the words spilling from their lips. Recognize the intent here and you'll respond with kindness and understanding.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your professional life seems to play teeter-totter with your personal life. One doesn't have to be down for the other to be up. Get off this ride. There are plenty of other games on the playground.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Some have an argument for everything. Hear it. This is a day to hear. There is often no harm that comes of hearing. You may decide later or immediately that the argument is stupid, but you will not go wrong by hearing it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A breakthrough. You've passed into a realm you've long wanted to know. The sensation is that of trumpets announcing your arrival and you being warmly presented and accepted.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Aristotle's Law of Non-Contradiction states that nothing can be so and not so at the same time. Your experiences of the day will challenge that law as well as your way of looking at life. When it just doesn't add up, keep investigating.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Kelp, salmon and surfers all thrive working with instead of fighting the cyclical forces. Events will be swayed by tides stronger than your will. Let go and let it flow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep in mind the magnificent flexibility of human consciousness. There's no telling what any one individual will do to maximize opportunities or overcome disadvantages.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your feedback is a gift, as is your attention. You give it kindly, softly and with humor. Those who get a lot of it will feel rich, even if it's not all complimentary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're working at top capacity, at the very brink of available ideologies and methods, and yet completely unsatisfied. Take it as a sign that people very much need you to help create the new world.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Today represents the celebration of opportunity and risk and the excitement present in the opportunity of both. You'll make the best choice after considering all angles.

WELCOME TO PISCES SEASON: The season of the fish begins, and it must be a good omen that the moon joins the party immediately. Tomorrow the moon and sun align for the new moon in Pisces, a deeper-than-physical charge akin to a hot bath or cold baptism, a watery wake-up to what the soul wants and needs to swim through these rushes of life.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: According to birth time and the particulars of a given year, babies born Feb. 18 may be either Aquarius or Pisces. Actor John Travolta was born in the final degrees of Aquarius, and he uses his Aquarian uniqueness to elevate his characterizations to iconic status. Mercury and Venus in empathetic Pisces are excellent aspects for artistic morphing into a character’s mind.



