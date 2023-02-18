In a first, Little Rock church’s Christian leadership award goes to a Muslim





After working with Sophia Said to strengthen interfaith relationships and to help resettle Afghan refugees, members of downtown Little Rock's Second Baptist Church presented her Sunday with its Brooks Hays Christian Leadership Award in recognition of her public service.

The executive director of the Interfaith Center of Arkansas as well as the founder of the Madina Institute and Mosque, Said (pronounced "Sigh-eed") is the first Muslim to be honored.

"This is an award we give out every year to someone whose faith has made a difference," the congregation's pastor, Preston Clegg, said.

While it is normally given to a Christian, "We just want to celebrate virtue wherever we see it in the public arena," he said.

The honor is named after former U.S. Rep. Lawrence Brooks Hays, a longtime Second Baptist Church member and Sunday School teacher as well as the only American to serve, simultaneously, as a Southern Baptist Convention president and member of Congress.

Last year, it was given to state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock.

Past recipients have included the founders of Habitat for Humanity, Millard and Linda Fuller in 2001, former Southern Baptist Convention President Jimmy Allen in 1999 and U.S. Sens. Dale Bumpers (2000) and David Pryor (1995).

'FAITH AND JUSTICE MEET'

Second Baptist Church, which describes itself as a place "where faith and justice meet," says on its website that it is compelled to "seek justice, care for the oppressed, and pattern our lives after the way of Jesus."

It's also, Clegg said, "a church that cares deeply about interfaith relationships."

Due to her role at the Interfaith Center of Arkansas, "Sophia has been a friend to our church for years now," he said.

Following the August 2021 collapse of the pro-American government in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, Clegg's congregation agreed to sponsor Afghan families seeking refuge in the United States.

Other houses of worship did likewise.

"There were multiple churches that helped multiple families, but overall, it was an interfaith project," Clegg said.

Said, a naturalized U.S citizen born in Pakistan, played an integral role in the process, he noted.

"She's one of the few people in Central Arkansas who is familiar with customs of that part of the world, the nuances of the Muslim faith, and so I think she just became a natural linchpin," he said.

"The cultural gap was more like a ditch for her and more like the Grand Canyon for the rest of us," Clegg said.

SPONSORS FAMILY OF 10

Second Baptist took responsibility for a family of 10 refugees and subsequently teamed up with other congregations to sponsor an additional family as well.

Whenever complications arose, Said worked hard to sort them out, Clegg noted.

"This would have been impossible, apart from Sophia and our friendships with Muslims all over Central Arkansas, who helped us get these families where they needed to be," he said.

Chris Ellis, the congregation's minister of administration and outreach, said members of the congregation were eager to participate.

Caring for "the immigrant, alien and stranger in the land" is "kind of core to our belief as Christians," he said.

"This is part of the gospel and this is a biblical command to love the refugee. And we wanted to take that seriously," he said.

"We hope this is not the last time that we're able to partner with our interfaith friends in Little Rock, especially for the common good," he said.

Sunday, Said was presented with the Christian Citizenship Award, a plaque featuring a black-and-white photograph of Hays and a quote from the Book of Micah: "... What doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and love mercy, and walk humbly with thy God?"

'I WAS SURPRISED'

"I was definitely surprised that they chose a non-Christian, let alone a Muslim woman to receive this award," Said said Wednesday.

"They could have picked anybody else. Anyone else," she said. "I think it's a big honor and I'm humbled by it."

During a question-and-answer session at Second Baptist Church on Sunday, Said stressed the common bonds shared by the three Abrahamic religions.

"I believe all faiths tell us to come around our shared values and promote common good for everyone.'' she said.

The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were a turning point for her, she said.

On that day, "My life, like the life of ... many other if not all other Muslims in America, changed drastically forever,'' she said.

"I decided that I just have to get up and raise awareness about my faith and bring us back to that same place where we existed before a small group of terrorists hijacked our faith for their own purposes,'' she said.

'BEST AND MOST BEAUTIFUL'

The Afghanistan resettlement project is "a beautiful example of interfaith relationships at their best and most beautiful," she stated afterward.

Since moving to Little Rock in 2007, Said has devoted much of her life to interfaith friendship and cooperation.

The Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice named her its Peacemaker of the Year in 2015, and in 2016, she received the Just Communities of Arkansas' Humanitarian Award.

In 2020, she was presented with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director's Community Leadership Award, which honors recipients for their "efforts in combating crime, terrorism, drugs, and violence in the United States."

The FBI credited Said with helping to bring together faith groups, community leaders and law enforcement officials for FBI-led training sessions addressing hate crimes, terrorism and "active attackers."

Like Said, Hays worked to build bridges between and within faith groups. He helped establish an Arkansas chapter of the National Conference of Catholics and Jews and was elected to its national board in the 1940s.

CALLED FOR COOLER HEADS

He also called for cooler heads to prevail during the Little Rock crisis of 1957.

A self-described "Southern moderate," Hays, born in 1898 in Pope County, signed the Southern Manifesto in 1956 calling U.S. Supreme Court rulings on school desegregation "a clear abuse of judicial power." He nonetheless urged Arkansans to comply with federal court orders and acted as an intermediary between the White House and then-Gov. Orval Faubus when Central High School entered the national spotlight.

Defeated by a write-in segregationist congressional candidate, Dr. Dale Alford, in 1958, he retained his post with the convention, stepping aside in 1959 after completing his second one-year term.

In the time that followed, he served in Republican as well as Democratic administrations (Republican Dwight Eisenhower appointed him to the Tennessee Valley Authority Board.)

A proponent of ecumenicism, he sought to strengthen ties between Catholics and Protestants.

During a visit to Rome in 1961, he was given a private audience with Pope John XXIII, who told him, "We are brothers in Christ."

It was, Religion News Service wrote at the time, "the first meeting between the head of the Roman Catholic Church and a leader of the Southern Baptist Convention."

Three years later, he was given another Vatican audience, this time with Pope Paul VI.

In between unsuccessful runs for Arkansas governor in 1966 and a long-shot North Carolina congressional bid in 1972, he served as a college professor and led Wake Forest University's newly established Ecumenical Institute, which sought to encourage Protestant-Catholic dialogue.

In 1980, he roundly rejected claims by Southern Baptist Convention then-President Bailey Smith that "God Almighty does not hear the prayer of a Jew."

If God only hears prayers by Christians that invoke the name of Christ, that would "shut out from God's love and care the largest part of the world's population, and to abrogate to ourselves alone His mercy and favor, something Jesus never intended," Hays wrote.

"... The way to God," he insisted, "should be, and is, open to everyone, saint and sinner, Jews, Moslem, and Christian."

Following his death in 1981, Second Baptist Church created the Hays award in his memory.





Brooks Hays was a congressman, Southern Baptist Convention president and member of Little Rock’s Second Baptist Church. (Arkansas Gazette file photo)





