• Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, gave a prime-time address in which he argued that the state's immigration measures, criminal penalties and economy are U.S. models, saying, "We will ensure Texas remains the leader of this nation as an unflinching force in this world."

• Joseph James O'Connor, 23, of Liverpool, England, will be extradited from Spain to the U.S. on charges of hacking some 130 Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Gates.

• Nika Nikoubin, 22, was banned from the University of Texas at Dallas ahead of her trial in a Las Vegas-area stabbing that authorities describe as retaliation for the death of an Iranian military leader killed in a U.S. drone strike.

• Rontarus Washington, 26, who was jailed in Lawrence, Kan., for five years only to be released when the murder and burglary charges were dropped, filed a lawsuit alleging he was deprived of his constitutional rights while authorities failed in "the search for truth."

• Salil Zaveri claimed self-defense, but animal activists cheered as a Puerto Rico judge convicted the businessman of animal abuse for fatally shooting a stray dog on a golf course because his play was interrupted.

• Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, met with representatives of LGBTQ groups to apologize for the remarks of a since-fired aide, who said he wouldn't want to live next to gay people and that citizens would flee if same-sex marriages were allowed.

• Kevin Kish of the California Civil Rights Department said the law clearly "prohibits intentional misgendering in the workplace" as Shake Shack agreed to pay $20,000 to a former employee at an Oakland restaurant who said he was told to "explain his gender to co-workers rather than rely on management."

• Adrianna Boulin of Boston Pride For The People said "the pandemic kept us apart for a long time" and now "all of us are eager to reconnect, embrace each other as a community and most importantly have fun," with a gay pride parade and festival returning to the city for the first time since 2019.

• Thiago Varella, a reveler wearing a rain-drenched Hawaiian shirt at a bash in Sao Paulo, Brazil, said "we've waited for so long, we deserve this catharsis" as covid-interrupted Carnival returned in full force, with 46 million people expected to join the festivities.