What boys get up to

In 1960, a group of boys ages 10-13 on South Street in an area close to the paper mill in Camden took a blue plastic bag like the cleaners use to put clothes in and filled it with helium. The boys put a postcard in it with signatures and phone numbers and secured the opening to keep the gas from leaking out. A few days later the brain of this operation got a call from someone in Greenbrier or Conway letting us know they had retrieved our flying object.

Our success didn't receive any press coverage like Sputnik, but can you imagine the thrill and excitement if it was shot down by a war plane? We will probably never know, but I hope there is a group of kids in the far north wetting their pants knowing that their UFOs were shot down by an F-22.

CHARLES MAYS

Rogers

Back dementia plan

I served as my mom's caregiver when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's several years ago. Two years ago it was my wife's turn to become my caregiver when I was diagnosed with Vascular Mild Cognitive Impairment. Having volunteered with the Alzheimer's Association for close to two decades, I knew what was in store for my family with each diagnosis.

The Alzheimer's Association estimates that 58,000 Arkansans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's and dementia. As more Arkansans age, more families will go through situations like ours. That's why support for the Alzheimer's and Dementia State Plan is so important.

On Feb. 15, I joined dozens of Alzheimer's advocates and urged lawmakers to support the priorities identified in the plan, including establishing a state dementia coordinator, establishing training requirements for home care providers, establishing training requirements for first responders and law enforcement, and securing funding to provide respite grants for dementia caregivers.

The ultimate goal is to support the families going through this journey and create ways to better treat this terrible disease. Earlier detection and diagnosis of dementia is enabling diagnosed individuals like me more time to plan their futures, prioritize doing the things most important to them and continue living active, fulfilling lives for as long as possible.

MARK ALOWAY

Jacksonville

Math doesn't add up

I strongly support substantial raises for teachers. I strongly oppose vouchers. And I strongly oppose any further reductions in the state income tax; the income tax is our least regressive source of revenue.

Our governor wants raises for teachers (good); she wants vouchers (not good); and she wants to reduce and ultimately eliminate the income tax (not good). I don't understand how she can spend more with less revenue. Her math does not add up.

EARL RAMSEY

Little Rock

C. Earl Ramsey, Ph.D., is regional director of the Great Plains Honors Council, director emeritus of the Donaghey Scholars Program, and professor emeritus in the English Department at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Education reforms

The news is frequently depressing, but in Rex Nelson's columns that's rarely the case. Weeks back he wrote about Little Rock being on "the brink" of great success, though a week earlier he had concerns that the city was being brought down by rising crime. His recommendation was for people to contribute to higher education and for more police.

Good ideas, but I believe concomitantly Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' proposed education reforms will improve on them.

One way Arkansas will rise is to place a premium on education, starting with reading, writing, and arithmetic in the early grades. Some 60 years ago in high school I was randomly assigned a book report on Horace Mann, father of American public education. His quotes are worth researching. Re modern-day diversity, equity and inclusion one is: "Education then, beyond all other devices of human origin, is the great equalizer of the conditions of men, the balance wheel of the social machinery." On concern for crime: "School is the cheapest police."

Letters to the editor are already appearing indicating inertia to the governor's bold proposals. Significant change requires boldness. I think her ideas are worth paying taxes for.

CHARLES VERMONT

Bentonville

Overlooks real needs

Instead of partially subsidizing the private-school industry with vouchers provided by Arkansas taxpayers in Gov. Sarah Sanders' proposed education reform package, she should consider payouts to Arkansas taxpayers to help keep them from freezing to death this winter because they can't pay the extortionate rates imposed on us by Summit Utilities. It's already clear to me she'll put the financial needs of the elitist private-school industry over the real needs of Arkansas citizens: freedom from bankruptcy.

GARY STANDRIDGE

Jacksonville