TCU hammers Arkansas at College Baseball Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas — TCU is the final undefeated team remaining at the College Baseball Showdown.

The 17th-ranked Horned Frogs hammered sixth-ranked Arkansas 18-6 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 20,295 at Globe Life Field.

It was the second lopsided victory in two days over a top-10 opponent for TCU, the favorite to win the Big 12. The Horned Frogs defeated No. 9 Vanderbilt 11-4 on Friday.

Saturday’s game played out in a similar manner as the day before for TCU. The Horned Frogs scored 9 runs over the final 4 innings against Vanderbilt, and scored 14 over the final 5 against the Razorbacks, who threw a number of newcomers for the first time.

Arkansas fell to 1-1 ahead of its finale here Sunday against Oklahoma State. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

TCU had the stronger bullpen after both starters were chased in the second inning. Right-hander Kole Klecker pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief for the Horned Frogs, allowed 1 run and 3 hits, and struck out 6.

Klecker stranded runners on the corners after he replaced starter Cam Brown in the second inning, and was on the mound as TCU built a six-run lead. The Razorbacks did not score against him until Kendall Diggs led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to right field.

Arkansas threw 8 relievers after starting right-hander Will McEntire allowed 4 runs on 5 hits and 1 walk in 1 1/3 innings. McEntire threw 19 of 29 pitches for strikes.

Left-hander Zack Morris was strong for most of his 3 1/3 innings in relief, but he was the losing pitcher after he allowed two runs in the fifth inning.

Cole Fontenelle’s two-out RBI single came on the first pitch thrown by Arkansas freshman right-hander Gage Wood and gave TCU a 5-4 lead. Things snowballed from there during Wood’s 10-pitch outing.

He allowed a double steal, then walked Tre Richardson to load the bases when he was assessed a ball for a pitch-clock infraction before a 3-0 pitch. Wood was pulled after he walked nine-hole hitter Anthony Silva in five pitches to force home another run that gave TCU a 6-4 lead.

The Horned Frogs blew the game open and took a 10-4 lead with a four-run sixth inning. Three runs were allowed by right-hander Austin Ledbetter, and the fourth followed a walk by freshman left-hander Parker Coil.

Coil allowed a lead-off home run to left field by Austin Davis in the seventh to extend TCU’s lead to 11-5. The Horned Frogs added seven runs over the eighth and ninth innings against right-handers Dylan Carter and Cooper Dossett.

Carter, who redshirted last season after transferring from a junior college, pitched in his first game for Arkansas. Also making their Razorback debuts were the freshmen Wood, Coil, Dossett, Sean Fitzpatrick and Ben Bybee.

The Horned recorded 19 hits against Arkansas. They have 31 hits and 29 runs already this season.

All of the Razorbacks’ runs were scored on home runs. Jared Wegner’s three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning traveled 442 feet to center field and answered a three-run inning by the Horned Frogs.

Hudson Polk hit a home run to left field in the second inning to tie the game 4-4.

Brown, the TCU starter, allowed 4 runs on 5 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 1 in 1 2/3 innings. He threw 25 of 48 pitches for strikes.

Jayson Jones, a freshman third baseman who entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, hit Arkansas’ fourth home run with a solo two-out blast to left field in the ninth. It was the first career hit for the native of Denton, Texas.





EARLIER

TCU 18, Arkansas 5 — Middle 9th Inning

There were more growing pains for young Arkansas pitchers in the ninth. Cooper Dossett allowed a two-run double to nine-hole hitter Anthony Silva and forced home a run when Brayden Taylor drew a two-out walk.

He departed with the bases loaded and freshman Ben Bybee hit the first batter he faced to force home another run. Bybee struck out David Bishop to strand the Horned Frogs' 12th, 13th and 14th runners of the night.

The ballpark has really thinned out as you might expect, but there are still probably a few thousand remaining late on this Saturday night. The attendance was announced as 20,295.

TCU 14, Arkansas 5 — End 8th Inning

Kendall Diggs walked with one out and was stranded in the eighth inning. He was the seventh runners left on base.

The Razorbacks are emptying the dugout a little bit now. Cooper Dossett will make his debut on the mound in the ninth. Mason Neville has also entered as the right fielder. He replaced Jace Bohrofen, who struck out for the third time tonight to lead off the eighth.

TCU 14, Arkansas 5 — Middle 8th Inning

The Horned Frogs continue to pour it on. They now have 17 hits.

All three runs in that inning were charged to right-hander Dylan Carter, who like so many pitchers tonight have made their debut in a Razorback uniform.

Sean Fitzpatrick, another debuting Arkansas pitcher, worked around runners in scoring position. TCU has stranded 11 tonight.

TCU 11, Arkansas 5 — End 7th Inning

Peyton Stovall reached on an error to begin the inning, but Arkansas could do nothing else against new TCU reliever Ben Abeldt, a right-hander.

Jayson Jones was brought off the bench as a pinch hitter for three-hole hitter Caleb Cali, who is hitless with seven strikeouts this weekend. Jones flied out to center field and will remain in the game as the third baseman.

TCU 11, Arkansas 5 — Middle 7th Inning

Austin Davis led off the seventh with a home run to deep left field against Parker Coil. That was the Horned Frogs' first homer tonight, but they have hit several others to deep parts of the outfield.

David Bishop added a single to send Coil to the dugout. Dylan Carter finished the inning to strand the base runner.

TCU now has 13 hits and has matched its run total from Friday's game against Vanderbilt. This is a really good lineup — easy to see why the Horned Frogs are the favorite to win the Big 12.

TCU 10, Arkansas 5 — End 6th Inning

Kendall Diggs homered to lead off the inning, but Kole Klecker did not allow another base runner.

There was also another pace-of-play ruling that resulted in John Bolton being assessed a strike before a 1-2 pitch was thrown.

TCU 10, Arkansas 4 — Middle 6th Inning

The Horned Frogs might have put this game out of reach with a four-run sixth inning.

The first five TCU batters reached base in the inning against Austin Ledbetter and Parker Coil. Three runs were charged to Ledbetter, who did not record an out in the inning against the Horned Frogs' 2-3-4 hitters.

Kurtis Byrne had an RBI single against Ledbetter, Luke Boyers walked against Coil with the bases loaded, and Cole Fortenelle and Tre Richardson had back-to-back sacrifice flies in the inning.

TCU 6, Arkansas 4 — End 5th Inning

Right-hander Kole Klecker has been solid in 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen for TCU. He worked around a two-out double by Jared Wegner in the fifth inning by striking out Jace Bohrofen.

Arkansas stranded its fifth runner of the game.

Klecker has allowed just 2 hits and has struck out 4 during his scoreless 46-pitch outing. He has thrown 34 pitches for strikes.

Austin Ledbetter is coming back to the mound for the sixth inning for Arkansas. He will face TCU's 2-3-4 hitters.

TCU 6, Arkansas 4 — Middle 5th Inning

Cole Fontenelle's two-out RBI single gave TCU the lead again and the Horned Frogs tacked on another run in the fifth inning.

Fontenelle's hit came on the first pitch thrown by Arkansas freshman right-hander Gage Wood and it scored Brayden Taylor from third base.

Taylor singled to lead off against Zack Morris and went to third on a single by Luke Boyers in the final at-bat against Morris. Both runs were charged to Morris, who pitched 3 1/3 innings.

The Horned Frogs executed a double steal after Fontenelle's hit to put runners at second and third base, and Tre Richardson walked to load the bases when Wood was called for a pitch-clock infraction before a 3-0 pitch.

Nine-hole hitter Anthony Silva then walked in five pitches.

Austin Ledbetter replaced Wood, who threw just two strikes in his 10-pitch debut. Ledbetter got TCU lead-off hitter Austin Davis to hit into a 5-4 groundout to leave the bases loaded.

TCU has stranded seven tonight. The middle of Arkansas' lineup will bat in the bottom of the fifth.

Arkansas 4, TCU 4 — End 4th Inning

The Razorbacks went down in order against Kole Klecker in the fourth.

Tre Richardson made a great play at second base to rob Peyton Stovall of a two-out hit. Richardson slid to stop the ball on the grass and made a strong throw to first base.

Arkansas 4, TCU 4 — Middle 4th Inning

Zack Morris worked around a two-out walk in the fourth inning. He has stabilized things with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Arkansas 4, TCU 4 — End 3rd Inning

The Razorbacks stranded two base runners in the third inning. Peyton Stovall singled with one out and Kendall Diggs was awarded first base after interference was called on TCU catcher Kurtis Byrne after it appeared the Horned Frogs had recorded the final out.

John Bolton popped up to the shortstop to end the inning.

Arkansas has stranded four and TCU has stranded three so far.

Arkansas 4, TCU 4 — Middle 3rd Inning

David Bishop's one-out single was all TCU could muster in the top of the third against Zack Morris.

The park is jumpy tonight. In addition to Arkansas' home runs, TCU has a lot of long fly balls to the outfield.

Arkansas 4, TCU 4 — End 2nd Inning

It is a bullpen game now.

TCU starter Cam Brown exited with two outs in the second inning following singles by John Bolton and Peyton Stovall. They were stranded at third base when Caleb Cali struck out in three pitches against right-hander Kole Klecker.

Arkansas 4, TCU 4 — Bottom 2nd Inning

Hudson Polk is playing his 15th game at Globe Life Field, which is about 25 minutes from his home in Coppell, Texas.

That makes his one-out solo home run to left field all the more meaningful. The 385-foot blast tied the game again.

TCU 4, Arkansas 3 — Middle 2nd Inning

The Razorbacks made a pitching change with one out in the second inning. Zack Morris replaced Will McEntire.

The Horned Frogs had two hard-hit singles against McEntire in the inning. Morris inherited runners on the corners with one out.

Arkansas nearly escaped the jam with a great effort from middle infielders Peyton Stovall and John Bolton. Stovall dove to his right to stop a grounder up the middle by Elijah Nunez. He flipped it to second base and Bolton was quick with the throw to first, but Nunez was ruled safe. That scored Tre Richardson, who singled to lead off.

The top of the inning ended when Brayden Taylor flied out to Jace Bohrofen at the right-field wall.

McEntire's final line: 1 1/3 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 1 walk. He threw 29 pitches and 19 for strikes. He is the pitcher of record for now.

Arkansas 3, TCU 3 — End 1st Inning

We have a fun one brewing already.

Jared Wegner tied the game 3-3 with a three-run home run to center field. It traveled 442 feet.

That followed a two-out double by Brady Slavens to the left-field corner. Peyton Stovall walked with one out.

TCU 3, Arkansas 0 — Middle 1st Inning

The Horned Frogs scored three runs in the top of the first inning against Will McEntire.

David Bishop's two-out double plated Elijah Nunez and Brayden Taylor. Bishop scored when Luke Boyers singled in the next at-bat.

Nunez reached with an infield single when McEntire was a step slow to cover the bag on a grounder to first baseman Brady Slavens. Taylor walked with one out.

Pregame

Arkansas and TCU are set to throw a 7:35 p.m. first pitch after the Texas-Missouri game went long earlier Saturday night.

The Razorbacks will use the same starting lineup as last night when they defeated Texas 3-2. Right-hander Will McEntire will start on the mound for Arkansas.

TCU is also 1-0 after beating Vanderbilt 11-4 yesterday.

It is another big crowd inside Globe Life Field — even bigger than last night's for Arkansas-Texas. Arkansas red outnumbers TCU purple by about 2 to 1, but there are a lot more fans of the Horned Frogs in the building than there were fans of the Longhorns last night.

This game is being played about 20 miles from TCU's campus in Fort Worth.