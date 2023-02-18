LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks play host to Florida

15:07, 1H - Arkansas 4, Florida 2

The teams are a combined 2 of 11 from the floor, and the Gators are 0 of 5 to begin the game.

Makhi Mitchell got Arkansas' first bucket of the day, then Ricky Council – more than two minutes later – made a contested runner near the left block in which he hung in the air for a while. Council came off the bench to replace Jordan Walsh at the 18:04 mark.

Florida's points came on a 2-of-3 trip at the foul line. Nick Smith fouled Gators guard Myreon Jones on a three-point attempt on the right wing.

Council has accounted for both Arkansas scores.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Devo Davis, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks have lost back-to-back games in the SEC since their five-game win streak inside the conference. They enter the game 17-9 overall and 6-7 in the league.

Smith, in Game 3 back from a 13-game absence due to knee management, is starting for the first time since Dec. 17. Wichita State transfer Ricky Council will come off the bench for the first time since Jan. 11.

Davis scored a team-high 14 points in Wednesday’s loss at Texas A&M, and Black led all players with 8 assists, which led to 21 Arkansas points. The freshman has accounted for an average of 29.4 points in the last five games between his scoring and assists.

Mitchell is making his eighth consecutive start and coming off an 11-point, 9-rebound, 2-block effort against the Aggies. Texas A&M was 1 of 12 from the field when he was the nearest Arkansas defender to a shot.

The Razorbacks are eighth in the SEC in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and seventh in defensive efficiency. They are No. 1 in block rate and No. 3 in two-point field goal defense.

Florida’s starters: Will Richard, Myreon Jones, Kyle Lofton, Riley Kugel and Jason Jitoboh

The Gators are hitting the home stretch of the season without leading scorer and shot blocker Colin Castleton due to a broken hand. He suffered the injury earlier this win in Florida’s win over Ole Miss.

Castleton was averaging 16.4 points and 3 blocks per game before the injury.

Without him, Jitoboh will play a larger role. The 6-11, 300-pound forward matched a season high with 17 minutes played against the Rebels and had 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

The Gators are No. 9 in the SEC in three-point percentage, but they have a handful of threats Arkansas will need to keep track of, including Richard (39.3% in SEC), Kugel (37.5%) and Jones (37.3%). Richard has made a team-high 22 threes in the league and Jones is second on the team with 19.

Lofton is averaging 8 points and 6.3 assists in the last 3 games. He has turned the ball over twice in that span.

Florida, which owns the nation’s No. 15 defense in terms of efficiency under first-year coach Todd Golden, is ninth in offensive efficiency in league games and sixth defensively, according to KenPom.

Another area to keep an eye on: rebounding. In league games, the Gators are last in offensive rebound rate and 12th in defensive rebound percentage. Arkansas has grabbed 32.5% of its missed in SEC play.