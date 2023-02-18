Police beat: Man faces assault, child porn charges

Man faces assault, child porn charges

A call to a child abuse hotline last year led North Little Rock police to arrest a man Thursday on charges of child pornography and sexual assault, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested William Burris, 23, on Thursday morning at the North Little Rock Justice Center after an investigation that began with a report to the hotline on Nov. 16 that stated that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

That report stated that the girl was taken by her mother to an unknown location in North Little Rock where Burris demanded sex from her and then attempted to rape her when she refused.

It was not clear from the arrest report who called the hotline, but the girl on Nov. 17 told a forensic investigator at the Children's Protection Center in Little Rock that Burris tried to have sex with her without her consent.

The investigator learned that the girl had been in a relationship with Burris since she was 14, according to the report.

A North Little Rock detective took a DNA sample from the girl and got her consent to search her phone, which was begun on Dec. 9 and led, on Jan. 28, to the discovery of several videos of the girl smoking and having sex with a man.

The man in the video had a circular tattoo on his left hand that detectives later observed matched a tattoo Burris has, the report says.

Police made contact with Burris on Feb. 15, when he reported to his probation officer in North Little Rock. He agreed to give a statement, after having a sample of his DNA taken, in which he stated he met the girl on social media in 2021, when he was 21, and that she told him she was 17, according to the report.

Burris said he first had sex with the girl a few months later, and that she later told him that she was 15, the report says. However, Burris said he kept having sex with the girl after learning her real age, and admitted to taking videos of them having sex in 2022, the report says.

He told police he was incarcerated from June 28 to Nov. 15, the day before the hotline report was made, the report says. Burris said that on the day he was released he met the victim in North Little Rock, but denied trying to rape her, the report says.

Burris is charged with a felony count of engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium and a misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault count. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Drugs, gun result in 4 felony counts

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man on gun and drug charges, according to an arrest report.

Officers made contact with Rubio Diaz, 34, of Little Rock, near 5008 Halifax Drive about noon and arrested him on a Benton County sheriff's office warrant. A search of his residence led to the discovery of a gun, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the report says.

Diaz faces four felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premises. He was being held Friday night in the Pulaski County jail on a $50,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.