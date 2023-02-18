Marion guarantees league’s No. 1 seed

PARAGOULD -- Marion made 8 of 9 fourth-quarter free throws Friday night to down Greene County Tech 63-58 at Eagle Arena and earn the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East Conference.

"It means a lot to win this league because everyone is well coached, with good players," said Marion Coach David Clark, whose team won its first conference title since 2019 and the seventh in school history. "We don't take anything for granted because we can lose on any night."

Marion sophomore guard Lyndell Buckingham paced the Patriots (23-6, 12-0) in scoring for the sixth consecutive game with a game-high 25 points to go along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. David Brewer hit for 11 points, and Kayden Nesbitt added 10 points and six boards.

Landon Stuart and Benji Goodman paced the Eagles (21-8, 5-7) with 18 points apiece.

Marion got off to a fast start in the first quarter, making 6 of its 8 shots, including a pair of Brewer three-pointers, and the Pats led by as many 11 points before settling for a 19-10 advantage after eight minutes.

Buckingham scored 7 points in the second quarter, including the last 4, and his runner with 24 seconds left in the half gave Marion a 30-20 lead at the break.

At halftime, Marion had outrebounded Tech 17-11, while the Eagles connected on just 1 of their 9 three-point attempts.

The hosts embarked on an 11-0 run late in the third quarter, and when Stuart capped that spurt with a layup, the Eagles had their first lead of the night at 37-36 with 1:34 left in the frame.

That's when Buckingham converted a three-point play to give the Pats a 39-37 advantage entering the fourth.

"Lydnell right now has taken it to the next level for us," said Clark. "Whatever we need at that time, he gives us. He's under control at all times, and he's showing everyone why he's the next big-time player that we always thought he was."

Buckingham scored or assisted on 3 of Marion's first 4 field goals in the fourth and the Patriots led 51-42.

GIRLS

MARION 51,

GREENE COUNTY TECH 33

The Lady Patriots dominated the second half to erase a one-point halftime deficit in a victory over the Lady Eagles.

An aggressive Marion defense forced 10 Tech turnovers after the break, and limited the Lady Eagles to just 4-of-25 shooting in the second half.

Marion's victory completes a season sweep of Tech, giving the Lady Pats the first tiebreaker should the teams end the season with the same league mark.

Senior Alyse Holliman paced Marion (10-13, 7-5) with 14 points and 7 rebounds, while senior Aya Johnson and junior Ny'Asia Jackson chipped in with 9 points apiece.

Miyah Butler and Ava Carter led Tech (18-10, 5-7) with 8 points apiece while Jacey Edrington added 6.