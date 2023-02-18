More survivors of quake rescued





KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey -- Rescuers have pulled more survivors from the debris of the Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria even as the window for finding people alive shrank.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu updated the death toll in Turkey to 39,672, bringing the overall number of earthquake fatalities in both Turkey and Syria to 43,360. The figure is certain to increase further as search teams retrieve more bodies amid the devastation.

Rescuers removed Hakan Yasinoglu, 45, from the rubble of a collapsed building Friday in the district of Defne, in hard-hit Hatay province, more than 11 days after the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck. Yasinoglu spent 278 hours beneath the rubble, according to Turkeys state-run Anadolu news agency.

In Kahramanmaras, Neslihan Kilic, a 29-year-old mother of two, was removed from the rubble of a building, after being trapped for 258 hours, private DHA news agency reported late Thursday.

Rescue crews found a 12-year-old boy named Osman alive after retrieving 17 bodies from a collapsed building in the city of Antakya. An hour later, crews reached two men in the debris of a collapsed Antakya hospital.

A total of 178 trucks carrying aid from Turkey into northwest Syria have crossed the border since Feb. 9, the United Nations said.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the trucks are carrying a "multitude" of items from six U.N. agencies -- including tents, mattresses, blankets, winter clothes, cholera testing kits, essential medicines and food from the World Food Program.

According to recent assessments in Syria's northwest, U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said, 50,000 households need tents or emergency shelter and at least 88,000 households need mattresses, thermal blankets and clothing. In addition, the U.N.'s partners say hospitals and medical centers "are overstretched and under-resourced," he said.

Meanwhile, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, said it was working closely with Turkey to determine the steps needed to rehabilitate infrastructure in the agricultural sector damaged by the quake, including irrigation systems, roads, markets and storage capacity.

"In Syria, rapid assessments by FAO of areas affected by the earthquakes suggest major disruption to crop and livestock production capacity, threatening immediate and longer-term food security," the Rome-based agency said in a statement.

The bodies of at least 1,522 Syrians have been brought back to Syria from Turkey for burial, an official at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitor, reported that when the numbers from other, smaller crossings are tallied, the number of earthquake victims returned to Syria for burial is 1,745.

Syrian survivors have also begun crossing back from Turkey. Some 1,795 Syrians crossed from Turkey into Syria on Wednesday -- the first day after Turkey agreed to allow Syrian refugees affected by the earthquake to return to their country temporarily without losing their protected status in Turkey, an official at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing said.

The decision allows holders of Turkish temporary protection cards residing in earthquake-damaged areas to cross into Syria without having to obtain a travel permit from Turkish authorities.

Normally, Turkey would consider Syrians holding protected status who crossed into Syria without a permit to have relinquished their status as asylum-seekers. They would be required to surrender their protection cards and banned from reentering Turkey for five years.

Spain said it will take in some 100 Syrian refugees in Turkey who have suffered in the earthquake. Migration Minister Jose Luis Escriva said the refugees would be those considered most vulnerable and badly affected by the quake.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said the state was caring for 1,589 children who were separated from their families in the earthquake, including 247 who have not yet been identified.

He said 953 children had been reunited with their families.

Oktay also said search and rescue teams were working at fewer than 200 sites, with Hatay province accounting for the largest number.

Information for this article as contributed by Jamey Keaten, Frances DEmilio, Ciaran Giles and Abby Sewell of The Associated Press.









Excavators clear earthquake rubble away from buildings Friday in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. As the death toll in Turkey and Syria rose past 43,000, rescuers continued to find a few survivors despite fading hope. (AP/Bernat Armangue)





