



• Nearly a year after Bruce Willis' family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, they say his "condition has progressed." In a statement Thursday, the 67-year-old actor's family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," they said, calling it "a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone." In March, Willis' family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech. On Thursday, the family said communication challenges are just one symptom. The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration describes the disease as a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain that affects behavior, language and movement; aphasia can be a symptom of it. The association describes "an inevitable decline in functioning," with an average life expectancy of seven to 13 years after the onset of symptoms. "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," the family said. "As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research." The statement was signed by Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis; his ex-wife Demi Moore; and his five children: Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. Over a four-decade career, Willis' movies earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office. While beloved for hits like "Die Hard" and "The Sixth Sense," the prolific actor had in recent years featured primarily in direct-to-video thrillers. "Bruce has always found joy in life -- and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," the family said. "It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

• "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University. The honor is given each year by the university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. King is expected to attend an awards luncheon Tuesday in Phoenix. She's been with CBS News since 2011, and in recent years has earned notice for interviews with embattled singer R. Kelly and Cherelle Griner, the wife of formerly imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, among others. Known for frequent collaborations with her friend Oprah Winfrey, King is an editor-at-large for the Oprah Daily website. She also hosts "Gayle King in the House" on SiriusXM radio.









Gayle King attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





