Walmex net climbs 11.8% in 4th quarter

Walmart Inc.'s operations in Mexico and Central America said this week that fourth-quarter revenue grew 10.8% over last year's, and double-digit same-store sales helped push net income up 11.8%.

The unit known as Walmex is one of Walmart' top international markets. The division includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Walmex posted net income of $759.65 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Its revenue rose to $12.9 billion.

Central America saw same-store sales climb 12.7% during the quarter. They rose 10.2% in Mexico, driven by sales at Walmart's Bodega store format and Sam's Club. Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, are considered a key indicator of a retailer's health.

For the year, Walmex reported net income of $2.67 billion, compared to $2.4 billion in 2021. Revenue rose 11.3% to $44.6 billion.

Persistently high inflation posed a challenge to the company throughout the year, said Guilherme Loureiro, Walmex's president and chief executive officer.

But the year's results "demonstrated our resilience and ability to innovate," he said.

Shares of Walmex rose 32 cents, or 0.8%, to close Friday at $38.65.

-- Serenah McKay

Walmart to release 4Q results Tuesday

Walmart Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and fiscal year earnings before the stock markets open Tuesday.

The Bentonville-based retailer's earnings results and other materials will be available at 6 a.m.

Walmart executives will host a conference call with investors starting at 7 a.m. to discuss the company's performance during the quarter.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on Walmart's investor website about noon.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect per-share earnings of $1.51 for the quarter and $6.46 for fiscal 2023.

U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for the Washington's Birthday federal holiday.

-- Serenah McKay

Day's boost of 7.91 puts index at 874.56

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 874.56, up 7.91.

"Markets seem to be in a new tug of war, with the Treasury curve reflecting higher-for-longer, and equities signaling the potential for a soft landing," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley, told Bloomberg News. "That dichotomy seems to manifest in equity markets opening lower every day, like today, and then clawing back losses."

Shares of P.A.M. Transport Services Inc. rose 2.9% to lead the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.