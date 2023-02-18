No. 4 Arkansas falls twice in Florida

The fourth-ranked University of Arkansas softball team dropped a pair of games Friday to ranked ACC foes at the Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla.

Arkansas (5-2) lost the opener 9-6 to No. 7 Florida State (8-1), doomed by a seven-run fifth inning from the Seminoles. Florida State hit two homers, two doubles, drew four walks and was helped by a wild pitch to turn a 3-2 deficit entering the fifth into a 9-3 lead exiting it.

Catcher Kacie Hoffmann paced the Razorbacks' bats going 2 for 4, including a two-RBI double in the first inning and a two-run homer in the sixth, which brought Arkansas within 9-5. Rylin Hedgecock tacked on a solo home run or Arkansas to set the final margin.

Florida State's Kalei Harding hit two home runs for three RBI to lead the Seminoles, and former Bentonville West standout Hallie Wacaster hit a two-run double during the big fifth inning.

Chenise Delce (2-1) took the loss for Arkansas after coming in relief of Callie Turner in the third inning. Florida State hit three homers and scored four runs off Delce.

In the nightcap, No. 19 Duke (5-3) went up 3-0 on the Razorbacks in the second inning, and protected the lead throughout en route to winning 7-4.

The Blue Devils extended the lead to 5-0 in the third inning, but Arkansas responded with a three-run fourth inning to pull within two. In the bottom of the inning, Duke's Kelly Torres hit her second RBI base hit of the game to stretch the advantage back to 6-3.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning, and Duke closed the door on Arkansas in the sixth and seventh innings for the victory. The Blue Devils' pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts in the game, and Arkansas stranded seven runners.

Hoffmann led the Razorbacks with two RBI on a 1-for-4 night. Arkansas had just four hits.

Hannah Camenzind (0-1) took the loss after pitching 12/3 innings, giving up 5 hits and 3 runs.