Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Kershaw out for WBC

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw says he won't be pitching for the United States at the World Baseball Classic and called the situation "super disappointing." "Probably my last chance to get to do it, so I really wanted to do it, but it just didn't work out for a number of reasons," Kershaw told reporters Friday from the Dodgers' spring training camp. "Disappointing, but that's OK. I'll be ready for the season. I'll be ready to go." The three-time Cy Young Award winner didn't specify the reasons that would prevent him from participating. A replacement was not announced. Kershaw, who turns 35 on March 19, added that Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been helpful throughout the process. Kershaw signed a $20 million, one-year contract to return to the Dodgers this season. He went 12-3 with 2.28 ERA in 22 starts and had two stints on the injured list last season.

Rangers sign veteran OF

Veteran switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman signed a one-year contract Friday with the Texas Rangers, who are unsettled in left field. Grossman's deal, which could be worth as much as $5 million, came three days before Monday's full-squad reporting date. His base salary will be $2 million and he could earn as much as $3 million more in incentives. Grossman hit .209 with 7 home runs and 45 RBI over 129 games combined last season with Detroit and Atlanta, and hit .320 against left-handed pitchers.

BASKETBALL

Surgery for Richmond coach

Richmond Coach Chris Mooney said Friday he is stepping away from the Spiders for the remainder of the season to undergo heart surgery. Mooney, 50, said the procedure will be performed next week at the University of Virginia Medical Center to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta. Recovery is expected to take four to eight weeks. A problem was first detected during a routine physical about a month ago, Mooney said at a news conference, and doctors were able to pinpoint the aneurysm during subsequent testing. Assistant coach Peter Thomas will guide the Spiders for the rest of the season, and Mooney said he's confident Thomas "will do a great job."

GOLF

Two share Champions lead

Paul Goydos and Bernhard Langer both fired a 8-under 64s in the Champions Tour's Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla. Goydos and Langer are one stroke ahead of Ernie Els, Dicky Pride and Duff Waldorf at The Black Course. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in an even par 72 and Little Rock's Glen Day shot a 1-over 73.

FOOTBALL

Panthers hire new OC

The Carolina Panthers added the last major piece of Frank Reich's coaching staff, hiring Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator on Friday. The team has now filled all three coordinator positions. After deciding not to retain last year's interim coach, Steve Wilks, who is Black, the Panthers have hired two Black coordinators in Brown and Ejiro Evero, who will coach the defense. The 36-year-old Brown was an assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the Los Angeles Rams last year under Sean McVay. He's spent the last three seasons in Los Angeles and was the team's assistant head coach/running backs coach when the Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago.

SKIING

Odermatt earns 2nd gold

Marco Odermatt won the men's giant slalom Friday to become the first Swiss skier in 36 years to earn two gold medals at the same world championships. Odermatt's victory in Courchevel, France, came five days after he was the surprise winner of the downhill. He matched Pirmin Zurbriggen, who won the super-G and downhill at his home world championships in Crans-Montana in 1987. "Another perfect day for me," said Odermatt, who had not won a medal in his eight previous world championship races, after winning five junior word titles in 2018. Odermatt, who is the Olympic giant slalom champion, was second after the opening run but beat Swiss teammate Loic Meillard by 0.32 seconds. First-run leader Marco Schwarz of Austria finished 0.40 seconds behind to take the bronze medal.

TENNIS

Top seeds move on

The top two seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Friday. Top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-2 at the clay court event. The Spaniard struggled in the first set and cruised to victory in the second on the strength of several winners. The 19-year-old Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain reached the semifinal by beating local favorite Tomas Martin Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3. He'll take on Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas, who eliminated third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4.

HORSE RACING

Baffert's request denied

A federal judge denied Bob Baffert's request to lift his two-year suspension by Churchill Downs Inc., ruling Friday that the Hall of Fame trainer did not prove its discipline hurt his business and reputation. Baffert will miss his second consecutive Kentucky Derby, and per a Churchill Downs rule, he has until Feb. 28 to transfer his Derby-eligible horses to other trainers in order for them to possibly run in the May 6 race. Baffert last year transferred Taiba and Messier to former assistant Tim Yakteen for the Derby. Taiba finished 12th and Messier was 15th among 20 horses. Baffert had sued Churchill Downs following his banishment in June 2021 after a failed postrace drug test by now-deceased colt Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first in the 147th Derby. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission ultimately disqualified the colt in February 2022 and suspended Baffert for 90 days for a series of failed tests by his horses.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, center, celebrates winning gold in an alpine ski World Championships men's giant slalom, with silver winner Switzerland's Loic Meillard, left, and bronze winner Austria's Marco Schwarz, in Courchevel, France, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)



