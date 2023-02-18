OHIO VALLEY

UALR 9, South Dakota State 6

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock jumped all over South Dakota State Friday afternoon, scoring eight runs in the first two innings at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock and giving itself a comfortable advantage en route to a third season-opening win in the last four seasons.

Rogers native and Arkansas-Rich Mountain transfer Jackson Wells started and tossed four innings for the Trojans, allowing 1 earned run and 3 hits while striking out 7 Jackrabbits on 73 pitches. Austin Stubber and Jacob Weatherly pitched the final four innings after South Dakota State (0-1) closed to within 8-6.

UALR (1-0) was led offensively by third baseman Nico Baumbach -- a junior-college transfer who went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, a run and a walk -- and Skyler Trevino, who opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning.