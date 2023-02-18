Outcry drives redo of budget balance plan

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., revised his plan to balance the federal budget and bring down its debt, after Democrats, including President Joe Biden, repeatedly invoked it to accuse Republicans of looking to cut Medicare and Social Security.

Scott unveiled his original plan last year when serving as chair of the campaign committee for Senate Republicans. It called for all federal legislation to sunset in five years, and if a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.

His revised plan specifies exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits and other essential services. The change comes as Democrats work to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on government programs for income and health insurance.

Biden held up a pamphlet of Scott's original plan when he visited the senator's home state of Florida last week, saying "I know that a lot of Republicans -- their dream is to cut Social Security and Medicare. If that's your dream, I'm your nightmare."

Scott said the agenda he issued last year as chair of the Senate Republican campaign arm was never intended to propose cuts in the popular retirement programs, although he did not include any carveout for either in his plan.

"Note to President Biden, Sen. Schumer, and Sen. [Mitch] McConnell -- As you know, this was never intended to apply to Social Security, Medicare, or the US Navy," Scott wrote in bold typeface.

The White House wasn't buying Scott's explanation, though. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said cutting Medicare and Social Security was a "longstanding passion" for Scott.

[DOCUMENT: Read Sen. Rick Scott's original 11-point plan » arkansasonline.com/218points11/]

"Make no mistake, his true colors are undeniable and on the record," Jean-Pierre said.

The White House saw Scott's change in his manifesto Friday as an admission that Biden was correct when he accused the Republican and other GOP lawmakers of targeting Social Security.

"The president congratulates Sen. Scott on joining the post-State of the Union red wave of Republicans acknowledging that they have, in fact, been attempting to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block," said Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson.

The shift comes as new forecasts from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released this week showed spending growth on Social Security and Medicare rapidly outpacing the growth in federal tax revenue over the next decade, as a wave of baby boomers reach retirement age and begin to tap their benefits.

"The political rhetoric surrounding the issue is completely at odds with the reality," said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Center for a Responsible Budget. "If we do nothing, there will be brutal across-the-board cuts in Social Security benefits and to providers in Medicare."

It is a sharp reversal for Republicans who previously have regularly pursued "privatization" of both Social Security and Medicare to reduce federal red ink by shifting more responsibility and costs on to those covered by the programs -- efforts that largely failed after running into a political buzz saw. The evolution in the longtime position has been accelerated by warnings from Donald Trump, the former president and current presidential candidate, that Republicans should not touch either program -- and that they will hear from him if they do.

Scott has argued that his ideas were purposefully mischaracterized by Biden as well as McConnell, R-Ky., Senate minority leader, as cutting Social Security and Medicare, when his goal was to protect them.

Still, in a tacit concession that he had erred, Scott wrote Friday in an opinion essay in The Washington Examiner, "That plank of my Rescue America plan was obviously not intended to include entitlement programs such as Medicare and Social Security -- programs that hard-working people have paid into their entire lives -- or the funds dedicated to our national security."

Biden infuriated Republicans at his State of the Union address last week, when he cited Scott's plan as evidence that the GOP would take aim at Social Security in its push to cut spending in exchange for agreeing to raise the federal debt limit this year.

McConnell disavowed the Scott proposal from the start, saying it was Scott's idea alone and did not represent the view of Senate Republicans. McConnell reiterated that position this week when he was asked about his feud with Scott over the proposal.

"As you recall, there was some confusion last year about what the agenda of the Republican Senate might be if we were in the majority," McConnell told reporters. "I made it quite clear that as the likely majority leader, I had hoped at that time, Social Security and Medicare were not on our agenda, period."

But Scott's internally elected position as chair of the campaign committee gave the proposal heft since his role was to advise and bolster Republican Senate candidates. McConnell and others have said the proposal gave Democrats political ammunition that hurt Republicans' chances for Senate seats in Nevada and Pennsylvania, among other places.

THE THIRD RAIL

Social Security has long been considered the "third rail" of American politics, with the risk of severe political harm to those who would dare touch it.

In 2005, then-President George W. Bush proposed letting younger workers direct some of their Social Security payments into private investment accounts, but Republicans were divided and Democrats united against it.

The plan fizzled and Democrats regained control of Congress the next year. Other Republican-led efforts have met a similar fate and prompted similar political fallout.

Given the slim odds of success, some fiscal conservatives welcomed the strategic shift away from revisiting entitlement programs, saying it would clear the way for a debate around spending cuts that could be attainable.

"It's such a necessary corrective to the debate we have had," said Russ Vought, a former Trump administration budget director. "We're not going to get it. So we are going to come away with no savings. It would be a political challenge and we come out with some commission to study it." And, he added, "Republicans would be bloodied by it."

Though Scott insisted he was never interested in cutting the programs, he said as recently as this week that it would be irresponsible not to look at all federal spending given the nation's mounting debt. He reiterated that point in the opinion essay.

"I proposed that we sunset federal programs every five years so that Congress is forced to review ridiculous spending programs, analyze whether they're working or not and reauthorize the ones that are," Scott wrote. "It's common sense to every single person in the country except the politicians, bureaucrats and lobbyists who get rich off the government gravy train that's led to $32 trillion in debt."

He accused Biden and McConnell of playing "shallow gotcha politics" in attacking his proposal.

"I have never supported cutting Social Security or Medicare, ever," Scott wrote. "To say otherwise is a disingenuous Democrat lie from a very confused president. And Senator Mitch McConnell is also well aware of that."

While the position of congressional Republicans seems set against exploring Social Security and Medicare cuts, not all in the party are ready to give up on exploring ways to overhaul the programs.

As she began her presidential campaign this week, Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, said "you have to look at entitlements," though she also said Americans must get the benefits they were promised.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, on Fox News, also raised the idea of letting younger workers invest some employment taxes in private accounts -- a program similar to the failed Bush initiative.

The decision to sideline the benefit programs in the budget debate worries some, given that the programs are unsustainable in their current trajectory and will need adjustments.

"Are we just going to lie to the American public and say Social Security and Medicare will be fine if you don't do anything with them?" asked Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

"The longer we wait, the more dramatic the fix will be. It is the driver of the debt," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Carl Hulse of The New York Times and by Kevin Freking and Christopher Megerian of The Associated Press.