Panel gives nod to ASU Mid-South program

Last month, Arkansas State University Mid-South failed to get its technical certificate in paramedic science program approved by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board. But this week the coordinating board reversed course and approved the program during a special meeting.

The board's academic committee voted Thursday to recommend the program for approval from the full board, and the seven members -- of 10 total -- present for the special Zoom meeting approved it.

Coordinating board member Jerry Cash, a member of the academic committee, commended ASU Mid-South on their proposal Thursday, calling it "well written and well explained."

ASU Mid-South Chancellor Debra West believes that "once the board was given the opportunity to fully review the facts presented in our proposal -- specifically the local employer demand for licensed paramedics, the wages paid to paramedics in the Memphis metropolitan area, and ASU Mid-South's history of success in serving students from traditionally underrepresented populations," specifically Black and Latino students in emergency medical technician and advanced emergency medical technician programs -- "the evidence supporting this program was compelling."

"And the fact that we are able to deliver the program in a format that enables working students to schedule their classes around their shifts provided further evidence of our commitment to students and to our area employers."

After last month's meeting, West vowed to bring the certificate back to the board, noting that "this is too important to our region to give up on."

At that time, coordinating board members raised concerns about the number of other similar programs already offered in the state, wondering if ASU Mid-South's offering would subtract from others -- among other qualms -- and the motion to approve the certificate died for lack of a second.

The technical certificate in paramedic science at ASU Mid-South will build upon its existing certificate programs for emergency medical technician and advanced emergency medical technician, and add one additional faculty member using existing classroom space, equipment and other resources, according to Mason Campbell, interim chief academic officer for the Arkansas Division of Higher Education. ASU Mid-South expects annual enrollment of 20 students and more than 50 graduates by the summer of 2026.

More than 50 jobs in this field are currently available in ASU Mid-South's region, with nearly 200 expected to be available in the next five years, said Jeff Gray, ASU Mid-South's vice chancellor for learning and instruction. ASU Mid-South won't need additional funds, because it will reallocate funds from other programs -- such as the respiratory therapy program that is being discontinued at the end of the current academic year -- and utilize grants.

Regionally, paramedic jobs are expected to grow more than 7% over the next three years, outpacing the national rate of 4.4%, and entry-level positions can pay $18-$26 per hour, Gray said. With overtime, these paramedics can earn $60,000-$82,000 annually, and Crittenden County paramedics can expect to earn among the highest mean pay of anywhere in the country for that job.

The college is also "well-positioned" to provide clinical experience for students based on existing agreements with local health care entities for the EMT and AEMT programs, Gray said. Finally, these students are "training to save lives, and I can't think of anything more important."

The technical certificate in paramedic science from ASU Mid-South, poised to start in the fall of 2023, was approved by the ASU System board of trustees last year.

"We are very grateful that the [coordinating] board reconsidered and granted us approval to move forward," West said Thursday.